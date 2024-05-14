Demi Moore, 61, showcases her ageless physique in sheer lace dress with her chihuahua Pilaf

It was a scene of glamour and style at the Gucci Cruise Fashion Show in London on Monday, where Hollywood royalty Demi Moore captured the spotlight.

The agelessly beautiful actress, at 61, turned heads in a breathtaking sheer lace dress that tastefully showcased a chic black bra underneath.

Demi, known for her timeless beauty and impeccable fashion sense, once again proved why she remains a perennial figure on best-dressed lists.

Accompanying Demi was her beloved chihuahua, Pilaf, making a stylish accessory as she held him close to her chest, adding a personal touch to her glamorous outing.

© Jeff Spicer Demi Moore arrives at the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show at Tate Modern

Her sleek, long black hair was styled straight, gently brushed to one side, complementing her sophisticated ensemble that included a classic black handbag.

The Striptease star, always a favourite among photographers, posed effortlessly, radiating confidence and poise.

© Tristan Fewings Demi Moore, Debbie Harry, Lila Moss, Kate Moss and Nikolai von Bismarck attend the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show

At the event, she was seen enjoying the company of stylist and reality TV star Brad Goreski, who himself looked sharp in a plaid suit.

Seated front row, Demi was in good company, rubbing shoulders with fashion icons like Kate Moss, adding further star power to the glittering event.

© Jeff Spicer Demi wore a stunning sheer lace dress

The fashion show outing comes amid exciting professional developments for Demi. Recently, it was announced that she has joined the cast of the new Paramount+ drama Landman, from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

In what promises to be a compelling role, Demi will portray Cami, the wife of a powerful Texan oil tycoon and a friend of Tommy Norris, played by the esteemed Billy Bob Thornton.

Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, expressed his enthusiasm about Demi's casting, stating, "Demi Moore is an iconic and extraordinary talent. We are thrilled to have her join Billy Bob Thornton and the star-studded cast of Landman, our next epic series from Taylor Sheridan."

Landman is set to dive into the high-stakes world of oil in Texas, described as an "upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics."

© Jeff Spicer Brad Goreski and Demi Moore

The show, inspired by the popular podcast Boomtown, aims to capture the intensity and drama of the 21st-century oil boom in western Texas.

Taylor Sheridan, a powerhouse in television drama, will serve as an executive producer through his Bosque Ranch production company.

With Sheridan's track record and Demi's star power, expectations are high for Landman, which will debut on the streaming service Paramount+, home to most of Sheridan's riveting dramas.