Elizabeth Hurley, 58, dances in daring linen dress during Maldives getaway

Elizabeth Hurley is living her best life! Following the release of her new movie, Strictly Confidential, the actress has jetted to the Maldives, where she's been sunning it up by the pool.

Since touching down in paradise this week, the 58-year-old has given fans a few glimpses of her enviable bikini collection, and in a new post, Elizabeth rocked the Silver Moon Dress from her very own fashion line.

Posting a video of her latest look on Saturday, the model could be seen dancing around in a lightweight linen number featuring a halter neck and a daringly low back. Wearing her brunette tresses down in mermaid waves, Elizabeth looked positively radiant.

Her trip to the Maldives follows the conclusion of her press tour for Strictly Confidential, which was directed by Elizabeth's son Damian. Released on April 5, the film follows Mia (Georgie Lock), a young woman haunted by the death of her best friend, Rebecca (Lauren McQueen).

Invited to return to the Caribbean island where Rebecca spent her final days, Mia unravels the mystery of her friend's tragic drowning, uncovering a world of betrayal and murder. Cast as Rebecca's mum, Lily, Elizabeth was thrilled to collaborate with Damian on the project.

"I found it very liberating having someone that I trusted behind the camera, someone who I could trust on set, someone who I could trust in the edit, and someone who I could trust in post-production," she told Pop Culturalist. "It's not always like that. For me, it was a really lovely thing, so much so that I'd like him to direct me again. I trust Damian."

© Kristina Bumphrey Elizabeth and her son, Damian Hurley, at the special screening of Strictly Confidential in New York

"I love the fact that I've seen him weave into this film all the subject matter that he's always been interested in like loyalty, betrayal, loss, deceit, and then set it in this glamorous setting where everybody looks so fabulous. But underneath the surface, it's really dark," she added.

"That's something that I've seen him always be attracted to. So he told me the treatment, and I said, 'Go away and write it. I'm not going to get involved in your first draft. You should do that.'"

© Getty Images Elizabeth bought Damian his first video camera when he was eight and promised to star in his directorial debut

As it turns out, Strictly Confidential had been a long time in the making, with Damian conceiving the idea for a script when he was 17. Adorably, Elizabeth had promised her son when he was just eight years old, that she would star in his first-ever feature film, should he pursue that career path, so its a full circle moment for the duo.

"I gave him his first video camera when he was eight. I said to him if he ever gets the opportunity to make his first big, grown-up movie, I'd be in it," Elizabeth said on the Today show.