Carla Bruni, 56, serves Bond-girl glamour in rippling cami dress and jaw-dropping diamonds

Singer Carla Bruni took a trip down memory lane on Monday as she whipped out her modelling skills for a Bulgari event in Rome.

The 56-year-old, who is married to French politician Nicolas Sarkozy, was the epitome of Bond girl glamour in a rippling chocolate-brown cami dress complete with a cowl neckline and a matching shawl.

As she sashayed down the runway, Turin-born Carla also rocked some seriously impressive Bulgari jewellery including a theatrical diamond choker necklace, sparkly earrings and a gem-encrusted diamond bracelet.

She wore her tousled brunette locks in a centre part and highlighted her chiselled features with a palette of warm, bronzed makeup.

During her time in Rome, Carla also modelled a plethora of delicate jewellery from Bulgari. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 'Quelqu'un m'a dit' songstress uploaded an elegant snapshot of herself posing against a stone column.

She wore a simple black maxi dress and accessorised with a spiralling bracelet and a simple pendant necklace. In her caption, she wrote: "It's always such a pleasure to be photographed by you dear @gregwilliamsphotography… Thank you for your great talent."

Carla's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "You look beautiful Carla," while a second added: "Sublime", and a third chimed in: "Charming as always!"

Carla's career and family life

Over the years, the singer has carved out a hugely successful modelling career. Aged 19, a young Carla gave up her studies in art and architecture to pursue a career as a full-time model.

Her early career skyrocketed and Carla was soon signed by a top agency and began modelling in an ad campaign for Guess jeans. Beyond this, she also went on to work with renowned fashion houses such as Dior, Chanel and Versace.

When she's not busy strutting her stuff on the catwalk, Carla enjoys spending quality time with her husband Nicolas and her two children.

The pair are doting parents to a daughter called Giulia, whilst Carla is also a mum to a son called Aurelien whom she shares with her former partner, philosopher Raphael Enthoven.

Carla was 43 when she gave birth to her second child, and she later admitted it was a "very fragile time" in her life. The former catwalk model said that carrying Giuilia while her husband was embarking on another presidential campaign was difficult, but made harder by her age. "I was dead," she told Vanity Fair magazine in 2013.

"Breastfeeding the little girl, waking up every two hours at night because she was hungry. Having children when you're older is not easy."

Elsewhere in the interview, Carla also admitted she struggled with her body image after giving birth. "It was exactly at the time of my life when I would beg not to be photographed," she revealed. "It becomes like a war."