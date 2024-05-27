Jennifer Hudson wows in waist-cinching dress as she unveils must-see transformation on stage

Jennifer Hudson stole the show at the 30th anniversary live performance of The Lion King in LA on Friday, taking to the stage in a series of showstopping ensembles.

Not content with one sensational gown, the 41-year-old wore two breathtaking dresses for her performances, which saw her perform The Circle of Life and Can You Feel The Love Tonight.

Jennifer initially took to the stage in a structured bronze gown, complete with gigantic billowing sleeves, a cinched waist and a structured corset, as well as a fishtail skirt. The statement-making outfit was the perfect choice for Jen's performance of The Circle of Life, which kicked off the shows.

© Instagram Jennifer Hudson performed The Circle of Life in bronze gown

For her second song of the evening, Jennifer changed into a thigh-split gown covered in glittering jewels. The plunging dress also boasts fluttering sleeves and a curve-hugging bodice, with Jennifer accessorizing her princess-worthy gown with a glittering crown.

© Instagram Jennifer Hudson's glittering dress looked perfect

Jennifer's dramatic outfits were fitting of the occasion, which saw her perform the classic Disney tracks accompanied by a full orchestra – dreamy! Sharing the photos on social media, Jennifer wrote: "Last night felt like a dream. Just hearing the orchestra play the score made me emotional."

Ahead of the show, Jennifer shared her elation at starring in the Disney production, writing on Instagram: "I am SO excited to be returning to my @disney roots to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Lion King at the @hollywoodbowl!"

Of how much Disney means to her, Jen wrote: "Disney was how I got my start, and has been at the heart of so many amazing moments throughout my career, so this really feels like coming home! I cannot wait to celebrate one of my favorite movies and some of the greatest Disney music ever written!!"

© Instagram Jennifer Hudson was thrilled to perform tracks from The Lion King on stage

The singer wasn't the only star delighted to be performing in the show – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 10-year-old daughter North West also took to the stage, singing I Just Can't Wait To Be King, with her proud parents watching on.

Jennifer Hudson posing with North West

The two-night extravaganza also starred the likes of original Lion King stars Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, as well as Billy Eichner, who voiced Timon in the live-action version.