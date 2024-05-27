Jennifer Hudson wows in waist-cinching dress as she unveils must-see transformation on stage

Jennifer Hudson stole the show at the 30th anniversary live performance of The Lion King in LA on Friday, taking to the stage in a series of showstopping ensembles.
Not content with one sensational gown, the 41-year-old wore two breathtaking dresses for her performances, which saw her perform The Circle of Life and Can You Feel The Love Tonight.
Jennifer initially took to the stage in a structured bronze gown, complete with gigantic billowing sleeves, a cinched waist and a structured corset, as well as a fishtail skirt. The statement-making outfit was the perfect choice for Jen's performance of The Circle of Life, which kicked off the shows.
For her second song of the evening, Jennifer changed into a thigh-split gown covered in glittering jewels. The plunging dress also boasts fluttering sleeves and a curve-hugging bodice, with Jennifer accessorizing her princess-worthy gown with a glittering crown.
Jennifer's dramatic outfits were fitting of the occasion, which saw her perform the classic Disney tracks accompanied by a full orchestra – dreamy! Sharing the photos on social media, Jennifer wrote: "Last night felt like a dream. Just hearing the orchestra play the score made me emotional."
Ahead of the show, Jennifer shared her elation at starring in the Disney production, writing on Instagram: "I am SO excited to be returning to my @disney roots to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Lion King at the @hollywoodbowl!"
Of how much Disney means to her, Jen wrote: "Disney was how I got my start, and has been at the heart of so many amazing moments throughout my career, so this really feels like coming home! I cannot wait to celebrate one of my favorite movies and some of the greatest Disney music ever written!!"
The singer wasn't the only star delighted to be performing in the show – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 10-year-old daughter North West also took to the stage, singing I Just Can't Wait To Be King, with her proud parents watching on.
The two-night extravaganza also starred the likes of original Lion King stars Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, as well as Billy Eichner, who voiced Timon in the live-action version.