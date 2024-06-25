Keir Starmer's wife Victoria wows in fringed leather vest at Taylor Swift concert

We're used to seeing Keir Starmer's wife Victoria in sensible dresses and smart trouser suits, so it came as a surprise when she made a departure from her usual style to channel Taylor Swift.

Victoria Starmer and Keir attended the Eras Tour at Wembley, with Victoria pledging her allegiance to Taylor's sixth album, Reputation, opting for a dark and edgy look for the special occasion.

While Sir Keir was dressed down in an open shirt jacket and a T-shirt, Victoria pulled out all the stops, wearing a fringed leather vest atop a simple pair of blue denim jeans.

© X Keir and Victoria Starmer went to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Victoria, who is believed to be around 61 years old, made another nod to Reputation, carrying a snake skin bag in a bold red shade. She wore her brunette hair long and loose, and wore several friendship bracelets around her wrists.

The duo appeared to be in a VIP box, perhaps joined by their 13-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son, who they have shielded from the limelight.

In the background of the photo, Taylor Swift can be seen performing the Folklore set of her gig – perhaps not the Starmers' favourite era, given they posed for a photo during this portion of the mammoth evening.

Victoria's changing style

Victoria, who works in occupational health for the NHS, was flooded with praise when Keir shared the snap from the gig, with commenters calling her beautiful, while Keir himself described his wife as "sassy and gorgeous," in an interview with Grazia.

© Heathcliff O'Malley/Shutterstock Victoria often wears red to support her husband

The NHS worker tends to keep a low profile, rarely joining Keir at events, but on the occasions she has, she has shown off impeccable style in figure-hugging red dresses and stilettos, proudly wearing Labour's signature colour.

MORE POLITICAL FASHION: Akshata Murty braves the rain in blushing pink for Trooping the Colour

When she accompanied her husband to vote, Victoria kept her look casual, wearing a slouchy white tee, black flares and a khaki jacket with white trainers.

© Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Victoria wore a casual outfit to support husband Keir Starmer

With the election just weeks away, we look forward to seeing what Victoria wears next – we're suspecting many-a red ensemble as the big day draws ever nearer.