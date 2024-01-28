Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon poses in a corset as she shows off waist-length hair – and her famous mom is a fan

Madonna couldn't be prouder of her daughter Lourdes Leon as she continues to make her own mark in the spotlight, and highlighted her latest achievement.

The 27-year-old appeared on the latest cover of Perfect Magazine, and looked incredible posing in a corseted bodysuit, almost inspired by her mom's famous Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra, with a black sheer bottom.

While her legs remained bare, it was her hair that really stole the show, as she reclined and let her waist-length jet black locks fall down behind her.

© Instagram Madonna shared her reaction to her daughter Lourdes' new photoshoot

Madonna, 65, took to her Instagram Stories to support her daughter by sharing the cover while writing above it: "My baby is…"

While the full interview with Lourdes, who goes by the stage name LOLAHOL, isn't out yet, she was interviewed by Julia Fox, who considers her a "little sister," and they spoke about life experiences in New York and Lourdes' growing solo music career.

In an excerpt from the conversation, Lourdes reflected on her solo career, saying: "Once I started the work…I actually shocked myself, because I didn't think I was capable of it.

VIDEO: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon shows off her performance chops

"It was a moment for me where I felt very proud of myself. Ever since, I have just been sure that I am doing the right thing."

Lourdes began expanding into music in 2022, when she released her debut EP simply titled GO. She has since released four singles, most recently a cover version of Judy Garland's 1944 single "The Boy Next Door," originally from the soundtrack of Meet Me in St. Louis.

MORE: Lourdes Leon stuns in sheer lace catsuit as she arrives in St Barts with Madonna and brother Rocco Ritchie

Released in December, the decision to push the cover as a single was inspired by her well received performance of the song at a Ganni X Dr. Martens launch event in Bushwick, Brooklyn in late November.

Speaking with Vogue that month, Lourdes gushed about her fondness for the song and its original singer, saying: "I'm a huge musical theater girl and love Judy Garland.

MORE: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon showcases toned abs in cropped silver top

"This particular song was one I was thinking about a lot at the time, and after some late hours in the studio I tried singing it over a track Kiri and I had been playing with. Something clicked for me and felt right, and we just followed that feeling."

© Getty Images The rising star has frequently accompanied her mom on "The Celebration Tour"

Lourdes, who has been supporting her mom on The Celebration Tour over the past few months alongside the rest of her siblings, then performed the track at the popular Brooklyn club Paragon, but explained that instead of hitting the clubs, she prefers taking to the studio and producing more music.

MORE: Madonna's children Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie make ultra-rare joint appearance

"I'm usually down to support my friends when they're playing but much more drawn to the studio lately," she explained. "I feel like I'm on the verge of something truly profound with what I'm making and have been following that inspiration whenever I can."

© Getty Images She is set to take to the stage at a pair of music festivals this summer

However, the rising star will be going on the road soon as well, as she'll be performing at a pair of music festivals in Europe this summer. She will first perform at Barcelona's Primavera Sound on May 30, followed by Parklife in Heaton, Manchester on June 8.

