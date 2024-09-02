Angelina Jolie looks sublime in figure-skimming dress after avoiding run-in with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie made a big impression at the Venice Film Festival last week, where she received an eight-minute standing ovation for her latest role as Maria Callas.

But the star's promo roll-out presses onto the next festival, this time in Telluride, Colorado.

The Academy Award-winning actress, who leads the cast of the Netflix project which is already generating Oscar buzz for next year, looked sensational in the fashion department at the movie event in the fashion department as she smiled for official photographs.

Angelina's cosy knit dress for festival appearance

1/ 5 © Vivien Killilea,Getty Cosy-chic Angelina opted for a cosy knit-style dress in a neutral, stone colour. The gown had a seriously chic coordinated effect, with a bolero-style top which had gorgeous, billowing sleeves.



2/ 5 © Vivien Killilea,Getty Neutral tones Complimenting the neutral look, Angelina, 49, chose to polish off her look with brown pointed court heels with a large buckle on the toe. Meanwhile, she also wore some oversized shades in true movie-star style, and her honey-hued tresses fell naturally over her shoulders.



3/ 5 © Vivien Killilea,Getty Catch-up Angelina was all smiles at the event as she joined fellow actors and creatives including fellow Academy Award-nominee Naomi Watts. Naomi kept things casual in some baggy jeans and a white strapless top. However, the main attraction of her ensemble was perhaps her furry friend who was being carried in her cross-body sling.



4/ 5 © Pascal Le Segretain Angelina avoids run-in with Brad Pitt Angelina left Venice, Italy, at the weekend and made her way back Stateside to attend the festival in Colorado. Her departure from the Med was perhaps well-timed, given her ex-husband Brad Pitt made his appearance on Sunday evening at the European film festival alongside his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.



5/ 5 © Pascal Le Segretain Red carpet debut Brad, 60, and Ines, 34, were all smiles as they appeared at the glitzy event promoting Brad's new film alongside close pal and fellow Hollywood heavyweight George Clooney, Wolfs.

A run-in with her ex-husband would perhaps be uncomfortable for Angelina given their ongoing court battle. She recently told Hollywood Reporter that the legal disputes mean she is currently residing in Los Angeles.

"I have to be here from a divorce. But as soon as [twins Vivienne and Knox] are 18, I'll be able to leave."

In the same chat, she was asked which "close friend" she would call in the middle of the night: "I don't really have those kinds of relationships," she stated. "Maybe it's losing your parent young. Maybe it's working."

She added: "Maybe it's being somebody who's been betrayed a lot.

© Pascal Le Segretain Angelina Jolie at Venice

"I don't have a lot of those warm, close relationships as much that I lean on. But I have a few, and a few is enough."

Angelina and Brad's legal battle over their divorce and shared assets has gone on for several years now, despite first filing in 2016 and being declared legally single in 2019.