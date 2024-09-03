Kylie Jenner looks phenomenal in fitted pink mini dress in latest photos

Kylie Jenner has captivated her 400 million Instagram followers with her latest venture in the fashion world.

The 27-year-old beauty mogul and reality TV star has been turning heads as she continues to promote her highly anticipated Khy x Ioannes collaboration.

The new collection, which is set to launch on September 5th, is already generating major buzz, thanks to Kylie's sultry and stylish social media teasers.

In her latest Instagram post, Kylie gave fans an exclusive sneak peek of the collection, showcasing a series of stunning looks that highlight her impeccable style and enviable figure.

One of the standout pieces from the post is a fitted hot pink dress that perfectly hugs her curves, allowing her to strike a series of seductive, model-like poses. The dress, with its bold color and sleek design, is a true showstopper, and Kylie knew exactly how to work it.

"I can’t believe I have my own @ioannes.eu print," Kylie gushed in the caption, clearly thrilled about the collaboration. "KHY X IOANNES dropping 09/05 on khy.com @khy."

Kylie’s glam game was on point as usual, with her hair styled in voluminous waves that framed her face. A dusting of blush, perfectly curled lashes, and a subtle pink lip tint completed her beauty look, adding to the overall allure of the photos.

The carousel of images didn’t stop there. Kylie also treated her followers to a glimpse of another striking outfit from the collection—a sleek black dress adorned with a hot pink design.

The sleeveless number, which fit Kylie like a glove, offered a plunging neckline, adding just the right amount of sizzle to the ensemble.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has teased her fans with pieces from the Khy x Ioannes collaboration.

On Sunday, she posted a series of images that further showcased the upcoming collection. The first photo featured Kylie in a strapless pink dress with a bright floral print, which she paired with playful red and pink stockings and matching heels. Her raven hair, styled in loose curls, cascaded down her back, adding to the romantic vibe of the look.

Another image from the post showed Kylie in a similar strapless dress, this time in a bold black, red, and pink colorway. She accessorized the outfit with sleek black pointed-toe pumps, proving once again that she knows how to mix elegance with edge.

Kylie’s love for the new collection was evident in her caption, where she expressed her excitement about the collaboration. "KHY X IOANNES! Wow, I’m so excited about our new collaboration with Ioannes & Johannes. I’ve been a fan of Johannes’ clothes and prints for years, and I love what we created together. Such a special moment, and I’m so happy to share it with you guys. Launching on khy.com 09/05 @khy @ioannes.eu," she wrote.

In addition to her Instagram teases, Kylie has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, flaunting more looks from the new collection.

On Friday, she attended a private event hosted by H.Lorenzo and Ioannes at The West Hollywood EDITION hotel, where she turned heads in a black halter minidress with a hot pink floral design across the torso. She paired the dress with yoga pants, sandal heels, and a small shoulder purse, channeling the Y2K fashion aesthetic with a modern twist.

At the event, Kylie posed for snaps alongside Johannes Boehl Cronau, the founder and creative director of Ioannes. The Berlin-based fashion brand is known for its modern designs and bold color palettes, making it the perfect partner for Khy’s latest collection.

Kylie launched her clothing line Khy in 2023, and it has quickly become a favorite among fashion enthusiasts. With the upcoming Khy x Ioannes collection, she continues to push the boundaries of style and creativity, offering fans bold and innovative designs that are sure to make a statement.

The collaboration was first announced last week with a captivating video of a blossoming red flower, hinting at the vibrant and dynamic collection to come. "Khy x Ioannes coming 9/5," the caption read.