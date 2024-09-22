Louise Redknapp highlights her toned dancer's legs in £200 designer tights

Louise Redknapp left fans floored by her beauty after she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her latest photoshoot with high street brand Peacocks on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the former Eternal vocalist looked phenomenal as she rocked an oversized puffer jacket and slouchy black sweatshirt with nothing else but a pair of £200 Gucci 'Black Interlocking G Tights' and pointed-toe slingback heels.

The mother-of-two, who shares sons Charley, 20, and Beau, 15, with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, highlighted her phenomenal figure and toned dancer's legs in the designer tights, leaving fans lost for words. Watch in the clip below...

Louise Redknapp showed off her toned legs in Gucci tights

Rushing to comment on their delight at Louise's high-end glamour, one fan penned: "Lady Louise those tights are perfection," as another wrote: "Best legs in the business."

"You look absolutely phenomenal," added a third fan.

© Instagram The star often wears leg-lengthening tights as part of her performance getup

Louise, 49, styled her honey-blonde hair into a faux bob, tucking the ends into her turtle-neck sweater. She added a golden bronzer, smokey mocha-hued eye look and lashings of mascara.

© Shutterstock Louise often blends high street fashion with high-end pieces

Louise's workout routine

The former West End star, who was a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, has maintained her toned dancer's silhouette with a blend of lower-impact training and cardio sessions on her Peloton.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in 2022, Louise revealed that Pilates is her favourite form of exercise - which is also a favourite of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

"I love pilates on the tower or the Reformer just because it's quick and it feels like a proper workout," Louise said. "One of my best friends is a pilates instructor so I get through the whole hour. I think that's why I love it so much because I just lie there, my legs in straps doing an exercise and we're chatting away so it's lovely, just a nice thing to go and do."

© Instagram Louise takes a balanced approach to health and fitness

Speaking about her balanced approach to exercise, the star admitted she combines her workouts with her favourite TV shows.

"If I've got a night in, I get on the Peloton, bike ride, do a few situps, then I'm done. I watch Love Island on the Bike!" she said.