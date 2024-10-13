Jennifer Grey, 64, makes incredibly youthful appearance 43 years after Dirty Dancing release

Jennifer Grey looked as stunning as ever as she graced the UK premiere of A Real Pain during the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday evening.

At 64, the Dirty Dancing star proved that age is just a number, as she captivated the red carpet with her timeless beauty and radiant glow.

Dressed in a plunging burgundy top paired with a sparkling midi skirt, Jennifer exuded elegance.

Her brunette locks fell softly around her face as she posed confidently at The Royal Festival Hall. Jennifer, who plays the character Marcia in her latest movie A Real Pain, showed no signs of slowing down as she continues to dazzle in the film industry decades after her breakout role.

Fans, of course, will forever associate Jennifer with her iconic portrayal of Baby in Dirty Dancing, alongside the late Patrick Swayze.

© Mike Marsland Jennifer Grey hasn't aged a day since Dirty Dancing

It’s hard to believe that 43 years have passed since the film’s release in 1987, but Jennifer’s youthful glow suggests that she’s barely aged a day.

Speaking to Good Morning America last year, Jennifer teased fans with the exciting announcement of a Dirty Dancing sequel. “Right now, we’re getting as close as we’ve ever been to – I think it is happening this year, the sequel for Dirty Dancing,” she shared.

© Wiktor Szymanowicz Jennifer attends the special presentation of 'A Real Pain'

Jennifer will not only reprise her role as Baby but also take on the role of executive producer, a dual role that reflects her commitment to the project.

While the sequel is set to feature some of the original songs and pay tribute to Patrick, who played the dashing Johnny Castle, it will have a fresh twist, shifting its setting from the 1960s to the 1990s.

© David Livingston Clark Gregg (L) and Jennifer Grey and their daughter Stella Gregg in 2012

The new film will also return to the nostalgic and picturesque Catskills, where the Houseman family spent their memorable summer vacation at Kellerman’s Mountain House. Fans can expect the same magical atmosphere that made the original Dirty Dancing so special, with a fresh new storyline.

Jennifer's Hollywood journey began long before her dance with Patrick. She first caught the attention of audiences in 1984, starring in films like Reckless, Red Dawn, and The Cotton Club.

She later played the younger sister of the titular character in the cult classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, before taking on a guest role in The Equalizer. But it was in 1987, at the age of 27, that Jennifer cemented her place in Hollywood history by landing the role of Frances "Baby" Houseman in Dirty Dancing.

Jennifer famously beat out some serious competition for the role, including Winona Ryder, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Sharon Stone.

The film catapulted her to stardom, but as Jennifer later revealed, it also came with challenges. In the 1990s, she made the difficult decision to undergo a nose job, which drastically altered her appearance.

Reflecting on the procedure, Jennifer admitted, “It became the thing, the idea of being completely invisible, from one day to the next. In the world’s eyes, I was no longer me.”

She revealed that she had long resisted the surgery, despite her mother’s persistent suggestions. The result left her feeling disconnected from the identity the world had come to know.

© Jim Smeal Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze attend the premiere of "Dirty Dancing" in 1987

While the surgery may have slowed her career, Jennifer made a triumphant return to the spotlight in 2010 when she appeared on season seven of Dancing With the Stars.

Partnered with professional dancer Derek Hough, she wowed both judges and audiences, ultimately winning the competition and becoming the oldest contestant to ever take home the coveted mirrorball trophy. Her dance skills even earned her a spot as a guest judge on Strictly Come Dancing in 2011, filling in for Len Goodman for two episodes.

Beyond her professional achievements, Jennifer’s personal life has been the subject of much media attention. She married MCU actor Clark Gregg in 2001, and the couple welcomed a daughter, Stella.

However, after 19 years of marriage, they announced their separation in July 2020, finalizing their divorce in January 2023. The pair agreed to spousal support terms, with the condition that payments would end if Jennifer remarried.

Before her marriage to Clark, Jennifer had high-profile relationships with some of Hollywood’s leading men, including Michael J. Fox, William Baldwin, Matthew Broderick, and Johnny Depp.

When asked about Johnny’s 2022 defamation trial, Jennifer expressed her sadness over the situation. “All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everybody involved. I just think it’s sad, and I wish it was resolved. I wish everybody well.”