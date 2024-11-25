Gemma Atkinson wows in fitted leather trousers - and fiancé Gorka Marquez reacts

Presenter Gemma Atkinson gave us a masterclass in styling neutrals over the weekend as she glammed up for a night out in Manchester.

Stepping out to host a Hits Radio Live event, the former Hollyoaks actress looked flawless dressed in caramel-hued faux leather trousers complete with edgy eyelet detailing.

The mother-of-two teamed her high-waisted trousers with a seamless long-sleeved top in a warm sand shade. Ramping up the glamour, Gemma, 40, added layered silver necklaces and a cluster of statement rings.

She wore her ombre blonde locks in a super sleek half-up, half-down style and opted for a bronzed beauty look comprising fluttery lashes, creamy nude lipstick and sculpting bronzer.

© Getty Images The presenter at The Pride of Britain Awards earlier this year

To mark the occasion, Gemma shared outfit pictures on her Instagram alongside the caption: "Night 2 hosting Hits Radio Live in Manchester." Her post quickly racked up thousands of 'likes' and caught the attention of her followers, including her professional dancer fiancé, Gorka Marquez.

Reacting to his fiancée's dazzling update, Strictly star Gorka wrote in the comments section: "Okey mamasita," followed by a pair of heart-eye emojis and two flames.

Elsewhere, one follower penned: "40 REALLY suits you and so does that outfit," and a second chimed in: "You look fantastic! Love love love the outfit!"

© Getty Images The couple share two children together

Gemma's glamorous transformation comes after she celebrated her milestone 40th birthday. To mark the occasion, the radio presenter partied the night away alongside guests including Janette Manrara.

For her dazzling birthday bash, Gemma stole the limelight in an eye-catching strapless mini dress adorned with silver sequins. She paired it with sheer tights and slipped on towering black heels for added wow factor.

© Instagram Gemma sparkled in a stunning silver mini dress

Among those paying tribute to the star was Gemma's fiancé Gorka who gushed on Instagram: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY baby!!!! 40 never looked better to me. I was supposed to get you a gift but I am the one who got it.

"Can't wait to celebrate your big day with you. Thank you for all that you do for our little familia. We love you so much!! As if you are freakin 40."

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka welcomed Thiago in July 2023

Together, Gemma and Gorks are proud parents to a daughter called Mia and a son called Thiago whom they welcomed in July last year.

Take a look at Gemma's sweet moment with Thiago in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Gemma Atkinson is a proud mother as baby Thiago takes his first steps

The pair got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2021 and are hoping to tie the knot in a low-key ceremony. "The fewer people, the better… Ideally, I'd wear a trouser suit, but that might not go down well," Gemma exclusively told us in April.

"I'd like to wait until Thiago can walk down the aisle. We've got this perfect life together, with the babies, the house and the dogs, so we don't feel any pressure to get married just for a certificate."