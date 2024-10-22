Gemma Atkinson makes subtle change to £1.3k thigh-split dress

Gorka Marquez may have been gilded in embellishments, but it was his fiancée Gemma Atkinson who brought the drama to the Pride of Britain red carpet.
The former Strictly Come Dancing star – who met Gorka while competing on the BBC show in 2017 – was pictured at the Grosvenor House Hotel on 21 October in a striking black gown.
Fitness secrets
Gemma has long been a source of fitness inspiration with the former Hollyoaks star often sharing glimpses inside her gruelling workouts on social media.
Hitting her home gym with Gorka and their kids Mia and Thiago is always balanced out with comfort foods she loves. The actress previously explained to The Telegraph: "If, for example, I have a photoshoot that I need to look and feel my best for, then I give myself two weeks and that’s it.
"And I know if I just tighten my diet and up my cardio for those two weeks, I’ll be where I need to be and that’s because for the rest of the year I stick to the principles of my book.
"I still have pizza at the weekend, eat pic n’ mix in the cinema and I’m still hungover some Sundays. It’s not a case of just living off chicken and broccoli."
She added that she "relaxed my diet completely" while on Strictly, which saw her train for hours every day with Aljaz Skorjanec.
"Me and Aljaž trained above the Cadbury’s shop, in Manchester, so we ate chocolate every day. At dinner, we’d just go down and get a white chocolate Toblerone.
"Me and Aljaž used to joke that my dresses were getting tighter and tighter. But I didn’t stress about gaining weight, I loved the experience. And by the January I was back to what I used to be anyway," Gemma said.
RELATED: Simon Cowell makes emotional public appearance following Liam Payne's death