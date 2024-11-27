Penny Lancaster parties with Rod Stewart in form-fitting shimmery dress

Penny Lancaster and her rockstar husband, Sir Rod Stewart, celebrated his major news in style on Tuesday evening as the famous couple stepped out for a glitzy party at the exclusive Marks Club in Mayfair.

The husband and wife, who married in 2007, were dressed to the nines for their night out at the private members' venue following the announcement that the 'Maggie May' hitmaker, 79, is headlining the Legends stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2025.

Penny, 53, pulled out all the stops for the celebrations in her dazzling, shimmery dress for the occasion.

© Instagram Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart stepped out to celebrate

The black sequinned number was super flattering with its high neck and long sleeves while hugging the model's sensational figure.

The mother-of-two polished off her look with simple gold jewellery and her blonde hair in glamorous, loose waves.

Rod was equally smart in his ensemble. The rockstar wore his trademark black coat with a red feather lapel, paired with a crisp white shirt and polka dot tie.

His open collar also revealed plenty of jewellery including silver and pearl necklaces.

The singer shared his tremendous excitement earlier in the day about his Glastonbury teatime slot.

© Getty Images Penny and Rod often step out for nights together

"I'm absolutely thrilled to announce that I'll be playing @glastofest 2025!" Rod wrote on social media.

"After all these years, I'm proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I'll see you there!"

The star is the first musical act to be confirmed for the festival next year; Rod previously headlined the mammoth festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, in 2002, performing on Sunday night to close out the festival.

© Getty Images Rod is heading to Glastonbury on 2025

Rod's spot on the Glasto bill comes shortly after another career announcement, in which he revealed that he won't be performing at large-scale venues in the future.

"This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire. I love what I do, and I do what I love. I'm fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79."

Meanwhile, Penny's week has been jam-packed full of glamorous nights out on the town.

The model recently made an appearance at the British Dyslexia Association Awards and wore a stunning halter neck gown for the sit-down dinner.

© Denise Truscello Sir Rod and Penny

"What a real honour it was to present the Inspiring Teacher/TA Award to Marlon James-Edwards," Penny wrote on Instagram afterwards.

"The evening really did shine a light on the remarkable achievements of the resilient nature of those with dyslexia."