Rihanna oozes elegance in cherry red heels after being seen wearing giant engagement ring

Rihanna once again proved she's the undisputed queen of effortless style, exuding confidence and cool-girl energy as she stepped out in LA on Friday night.

Draped in an oversized black jacket, the Diamonds singer perfected the laid-back luxe aesthetic, pairing her outerwear with wide-leg denim jeans - a nod to '90s nostalgia.

Adding a touch of elegance, the mother-of-two balanced the relaxed silhouette with deep burgundy point-toe heels. Ever the trendsetter, she completed the look with bold amber-tinted sunglasses and a chunky gold necklace, effortlessly blending retro and modern elegance.

© GC Images Rihanna channeled cool-girl energy in LA

When it came to beauty, Rihanna naturally turned to her own brand, Fenty Beauty, for a flawless finish. The mother-of-two - who shares sons RZA and Riot Rose with rapper A$AP Rocky - stunned with a radiant complexion and a perfectly sculpted look.

Her raven locks were styled into a sleek, bouncy bob, exuding effortless glamour, while her oxblood-hued lipstick stole the spotlight, serving as the ultimate statement piece of her ensemble.

A secret engagement for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky?

Despite her worldwide stardom, it's no secret that Rihanna prefers to keep her personal life largely out of the spotlight.

From her surprise pregnancy reveal during the 2023 Super Bowl, to waiting a year before publicly revealing her first son RZA Athelston Mayers' name, Rihanna and A$AP have often chosen to go against the grain when it comes to choosing snippets of their life to share with fans.

It would come as no surprise then, if the pair had secretly got engaged. As reported by ¡Hola!, this week, Rihanna was photographed with a huge diamond ring on her left hand after attending a dinner with some friends, prompting questions of a possible engagement.

© Cindy Ord Rihanna and A$AP Rocky prompted rumours of a possible engagement

Rihanna was spotted in Santa Monica, making a stylish exit from Giorgio Baldi - the celebrity-favourite Italian hotspot known for its popularity amongst an elite clientele.

Effortlessly blending sophistication with streetwear, she stepped out in a brown button-up layered under a black pinstriped suit jacket, paired with relaxed, baggy jeans.

© Instagram Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and baby RZA

Elevating the ensemble with carefully curated accessories, she topped off the look with a navy blue Yankees cap, a sleek clutch purse, and a pair of vibrant Nike sneakers, adding a playful pop of colour.

Yet, it wasn’t just her outfit that turned heads. The real showstopper was a dazzling diamond ring.

© Instagram Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been open about their plans to have a big family

During an interview with GQ in May 2021, A$AP happily opened up about his relationship with the Disturbia singer. Referring to her as "the love of my life" and his "lady", he also said: "She's the One" elaborating: "I think when you know, you know."

In September 2021, Rihanna and her beau made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala following around a year and a half of dating.