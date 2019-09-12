Erica Davies talks her QVCUK home collection, body confidence, & her fashion must-haves for autumn Instagram star Erica Davies shares her top style tips...

It's an exciting time for influencer Erica Davies. Not only is she one of the UK's most popular fashion bloggers, but she has just launched her second collection with QVCuk and trust us, it's a cracker! We sat down with former fashion editor, who gave us the lowdown on her favourite homeware buys from the range, the one item she is scouring on eBay right now and her take on sustainable fashion.

Erica's new range with QVCuk is packed with eye-catching prints

Homes and fashion are Erica's forte, and she loves them equally. But is she done with decorating her picture-perfect house now? "Absolutely not!" she revealed. "We haven’t even started on the upstairs, so we have bedrooms and bathrooms to do. But it all takes money, so we are saving up now. For the time being, I use soft furnishings and accessories to keep things interesting – so it’s been a dream working on my own collaboration with QVC where I can create these pieces."

Erica's favourite piece - the Leopard Print Foot Stool, £69, QVCUK

Erica also told us what we need to look out for in her new collection. "It was such a pinch-me moment when the first collection launched. To see everyone so excited and enthusiastic about something that had been such a happy secret for the best part of two years was amazing!

Light up 'LOVE' sign, £39, QVCUK

She added: "I feel the second collection really starts to build on the handwriting of design we began in the first place, so for example, print and colour is still really important – but we want to do it in a sophisticated, but fun way. One of my favourite pieces is the leopard print footstool, which was one of my musts from the initial chat with QVC! There have been various samples and lots of changes made, but I am so thrilled with the finished product."

Erica is loving vintage for AW19

If you follow Erica's Instagram, you'll likely be obsessed with her stylish fashion photos. We trust the mother-of-two's advice on style - particularly her favourite items for the autumn. "I am trying to snag a vintage Burberry trench coat on eBay at the moment, as I think they’re the perfect autumnal transitional coat. I'd also love a great pair of 70s-style knee high brown boots, which always work with midi dresses and skirts - again, I might go vintage. I'm hankering after the Adalie shirt from French brand Sézane, which has gorgeous pintuck embroidery collars and cuffs – and will look lovely under a navy cashmere crew neck (which I live in!). My dream investment – which I would be saving up for if I wasn’t saving for a bathroom – would be an Acne Studios Musubi bag, which I would love in brown. I’m also definitely adding the leopard footstool from my new QVC collection into my autumn purchases, because it will add some glamour to all those evenings spent in front of the fire!"

MORE: Erica Davies just wore the new Marks & Spencer leopard print dress four ways and we predict a stampede

Body confidence is such a big issue right now, particularly through social media. Erica is a great fan of the movement. "I think it’s a wonderful thing to see people who look like us reflected back via social media. The idea that we have to be a certain size or shape to be deemed attractive seems such an old-fashioned view now."

READ: Erica Davies' home tips on how to make a small room look big are AMAZING

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.