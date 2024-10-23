Melissa slips into otherworldly outfit that fans won't expect

As a comedian, Melissa McCarthy isn't afraid to push the boat out with her wardrobe if it gets a few laughs. Her latest look was no different, and will undoubtedly wow fans, as she opted for a fantasy-inspired look.

© NBC Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone on The Kelly Clarkson Show

The actress appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show with her husband Ben Falcone, where they looked like something out of Game of Thrones. Melissa wore a silver dress with a chainmail detail, embellished with silver mirrored gems and a large dragon feature that snaked around her neck. The medieval-inspired look appeared to channel Daenerys Targaryen or Cersei Lannister for comic effect.

© NBC Ben and Melissa opted for medieval style outfits

Meanwhile, her husband twinned her in a dramatic, armor style look and black boots — certainly an appropriate look as the couple spoke about their new podcast, Hildy the Barback and the Lake of Fire.

The fantasy podcast sees Melissa playing Hildy, working alongside her husband as they lead an eight-episode fictional series with a star-studded voice cast. Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close, Allison Janney, Joel McHale and Jim Rash will all play roles in the podcast. Furthermore, it's set to be a family affair as the couple's daughters, Vivian and Georgette, have roles in the series.

WATCH: Melissa McCarthy announces exciting podcast news

The series is set to launch on October 25 with two episodes on all major podcasting platforms before new episodes come out every Friday following.

The description for the podcast explains: "When an evil force threatens to incinerate the fantastical land of Golgorath, it’s up to Hildy the Barback and her friends to kick some ass on a comedic epic quest to save the world. Oh — also, there are lots of dragons."

© Bravo Ben and Melissa regularly push the boat out with their outfits

This is far from the first time Melissa has opted for a dramatic outfit, as she similarly donned a fantasy-style outfit in her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Instead of dragons, Melissa was flanked with ravens on her wrists and a black feathered waistcoat for a wicked look.

© Getty Images THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode BP026 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ben Falcone, Kelly Clarkson, Melissa McCarthy

It seems that a love of wearing funny outfits keeps Ben and Melissa close, as she celebrated their 19th anniversary with a photo of the duo in exceptional outfits that showed love was truly in the air.

The couple wore matching outfits, including light pink roll neck sweaters and khakis. She donned a bright red cardigan dotted with sparkling hearts, while her husband opted for a matching sweater vest. They both wore retro looking glasses, as Melissa opted for thick, clear plastic frames while Ben wore tinted shades.

She captioned the photo: "19 years ago I became the luckiest gal in the world. I’m grateful every day that I married my best friend and a fellow wig wearer!!!"