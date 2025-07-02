Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best dressed stars in July 2025: Priyanka Chopra, Rachel Zegler & more
Subscribe
Best dressed stars in July 2025: Priyanka Chopra, Rachel Zegler & more
rachel zegler and gillian anderson cropped photos over beige gingham backdrop© Getty

5 Best dressed stars in July 2025 – including a dramatic fringed gown

See the best celebrity style moment of June including Gillian Anderson and Cate Blanchett

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

As we wave goodbye to a June full of impeccably dressed stars, we beckon in July and all the fabulous fashion moments the month has to offer.

June offered Glastonbury and Royal Ascot – two major events in the summer calendar that draw stars out in all their finery. But July is already holding its own in the style stakes as Wimbledon kicked off on the first day of the month.

Cate Blanchett and Rebel Wilson led the A-listers in the Royal Box on day two but there are plenty more celebrity outings to look forward to this July.

Keep scrolling to see the best fashion photos from the celebrity style set in the month of July…

1/5

Rachel Zegler posed on red carpet in beige ball gown© Getty

Rachel Zegler

Snow White star Rachel Zegler looked like a real-life princess at the press night after party for Evita at the London Palladium. She wore a beige beaded gown with a full tulle skirt and clear Cinderella heels.

2/5

Jessica Alba posed in strapless mink gown© Getty

Jessica Alba

Actress Jessica Alba was also a special A-list guest at the press night performance of Evita. She wowed in a strapless mink-hued gown with floral embellished heels.

3/5

Priyanka Chopra posed outside black door in fringed dress© Getty

Priyanka Chopra

Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra was seen rocking a fringed look at the UK special screening of Heads Of State at the BFI Southbank. The black and red number featured a layered silhouette and she wore her hair up.

4/5

Gillian Anderson posed in white dress© Getty

Gillian Anderson

Sex Education star Gillian Anderson attended the CineMerit Award photocall and the premiere of The Salt Path during the 2025 Munich Film Festival. She opted for a classically elegant look – a scoop-neck white dress and nude heels.

5/5

Cate Blanchett is seen in the Royal Box© Getty

Cate Blanchett

Black Bag star Cate Blanchett led the A-listers on day two of Wimbledon. Braving the heatwave, the Australian actress rocked a checked blue and white suit with reflective aviators.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: How Victoria Beckham spiced up the fashion industry

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Best dressed stars in June 2025
Best dressed stars in June 2025
From the races to the lead up to Wimbledon, June is shaping up to be an impeccable month of celebrity style - see the best photos
Read More