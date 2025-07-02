5 Best dressed stars in July 2025 – including a dramatic fringed gown

As we wave goodbye to a June full of impeccably dressed stars, we beckon in July and all the fabulous fashion moments the month has to offer.

June offered Glastonbury and Royal Ascot – two major events in the summer calendar that draw stars out in all their finery. But July is already holding its own in the style stakes as Wimbledon kicked off on the first day of the month.

Cate Blanchett and Rebel Wilson led the A-listers in the Royal Box on day two but there are plenty more celebrity outings to look forward to this July.

Keep scrolling to see the best fashion photos from the celebrity style set in the month of July…

1/ 5 © Getty Rachel Zegler Snow White star Rachel Zegler looked like a real-life princess at the press night after party for Evita at the London Palladium. She wore a beige beaded gown with a full tulle skirt and clear Cinderella heels.



2/ 5 © Getty Jessica Alba Actress Jessica Alba was also a special A-list guest at the press night performance of Evita. She wowed in a strapless mink-hued gown with floral embellished heels.



3/ 5 © Getty Priyanka Chopra Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra was seen rocking a fringed look at the UK special screening of Heads Of State at the BFI Southbank. The black and red number featured a layered silhouette and she wore her hair up.



4/ 5 © Getty Gillian Anderson Sex Education star Gillian Anderson attended the CineMerit Award photocall and the premiere of The Salt Path during the 2025 Munich Film Festival. She opted for a classically elegant look – a scoop-neck white dress and nude heels.



5/ 5 © Getty Cate Blanchett Black Bag star Cate Blanchett led the A-listers on day two of Wimbledon. Braving the heatwave, the Australian actress rocked a checked blue and white suit with reflective aviators.