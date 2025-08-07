Vogue Williams' 'unexpected' bridal gown is summer 2025's biggest it-girl moment

Vogue Williams has certainly cemented her status as a celebrity style icon, and continues to impress us with every new outfit she brings out.

The 39-year-old has the most incredible wardrobe for any occasion, with wedding guest dresses, swimsuits and knitted tops galore, but one of her newest looks might just be my favourite to date.

© Instagram Vogue shared photos of her and Spencer to mark his birthday

On Wednesday, Vogue took to Instagram to share a series of photos with her husband, Spencer Matthews, on his birthday, penning a sweet caption: "Happiest of birthdays to my kind gorgeous and funny @spencermatthews we all love you".

The carousel of photos included a few beachside snaps of the pair, some holiday selfies and some of Vogue and Spencer dressed up for special occasions, but there was one in particular that stood out to me.

In one picture, the couple were posing on a balcony in the most beautiful white ensembles, with Spencer looking incredibly dapper in a white unstructured suit and a gray top, but Vogue's especially was gorgeous.

Vogue Williams' sparkling sequin dress

The host of My Therapist Ghosted Me wore a striking bridal white sequin maxi dress, which hugged her figure and practically sparkled in the sunlight. She accessorised with a small pink handbag to add a pop of colour.

I love the dress: I think it's a perfect balance of classy occasionwear and party style, a fantastic pick for any summer evening.

© Instagram Vogue looked beautiful in her bridal white sequin dress

Katie Daly, HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer who frequently writes about celebrity style, is a fan of the look, saying: "Vogue's sequinned holiday gown is an absolute masterclass in turning a simple white dress into an it-girl moment."

She continues: "This look is daring (donning all white as a mum of three small children is a brave move!) but classically elegant with the longer hem and modern straight neckline.

"A more unexpected look from Vogue, who often wears bright colours and striking cuts, but one which shows that less is more and that a bright handbag can go a long way in bringing an all-white look to life."

Though it's exciting to see her try something different, I'm a huge fan of Vogue's bolder colour choices – take a look at some of my favourite picks below.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Nothing screams bold like a leopard-print maxi dress!

© @voguewilliams Her Karen Millen dress from last season wowed all of us when she first shared a picture of it in June.

© Ian West - PA Images Vogue's striking lavender gown is like nothing I've seen before!