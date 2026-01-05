6 best dressed stars in January 2026 – including a Stella McCartney mini dress

This January, the stars are beckoning in a New Year with fresh sartorial energy. December 2025 was an eventful month, from The Gotham Awards, an annual American film awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, to The Fashion Awards in London.

Stars stepped out in their droves during the festive period before hunkering down with those closest to them to ring in a new year. Now it's all out with the old and in with the new, with 2026 getting off to a flying start with two star-studded events inviting the A-list style set to showcase their sartorial agenda for the year.

The 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center in California on 3 January was followed by the 31st Annual Critics' Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica one day later. It was Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester's look from the most recent event that caught the eye of our in-house fashion aficionado, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe.

"I absolutely loved the fact that she wore a glorious lilac gown. In January and the winter months, everybody tends to embrace darker tones such as burgundy, chocolate browns or creams, but it was really nice to see her wearing a really refreshing lilac tone," Laura tells us.

"It was obviously a nod to the pastel springtime trend, which is just around the corner, and I think her Carolina Herrera dress, which was emblazoned with beautiful appliqué detail, really did lift her complexion and give her a truly modern, ethereal finish."

But Ms Meester wasn't the only star to make our list of best-dressed celebrities in January 2026. To see the full line-up, keep scrolling…

1/ 7 © Getty Kate Hudson Kate Hudson had a rather important role at the Critics' Choice Awards as she presented the Best Actor award to Marty Supreme star Timothee Chalamet. The Song Sung Blue actress stunned in a Stella McCartney red mini dress with a plunge neckline and billowing train, styled with Louboutin heels and a dripping diamond necklace.

2/ 7 © Getty Images Leighton Meester As Laura tells us, Nobody Wants This star Leighton Meester was a vision in lilac. Her Carolina Herrera gown featured a strapless neckline and intricate beading. The playful hue paired perfectly with her understated makeup look.

3/ 7 © Getty Teyana Taylor All's Fair star Teyana Taylor switched it up at the Critics' Choice Awards as she rocked a full suit from Saint Laurent's menswear line with a fur shawl, over-the-knee boots, and leather gloves.

4/ 7 © Getty Images Ariana Grande Wicked actress Ariana Grande appeared to pay homage to Diahann Carroll's 1969 Oscars dress as she made an appearance at the Critics' Choice Awards. Her Alberta Ferretti look featured a crystal-adorned layer over the floor-length bubble-pink dress – very Glinda!

5/ 7 © WireImage Miley Cyrus Songstress Miley Cyrus oozed cool at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards. Styling it out in a Tom Ford pantsuit, the star, whose new song 'Dream As One' featured in Avatar: Fire and Ash, paired her ensemble with a plunge-neckline shirt and killer heels.

6/ 7 © GC Images Bella Hadid Model Bella Hadid was just one of the stars who flocked to Aspen, Colorado, this ski season. The star looked understatedly chic in a white baby tee, and jeans teamed with black block-heel boots and a cropped leather jacket.

