Harper Beckham pulls off the £550 shoes most women struggle to walk in

Earlier this week, fourteen-year-old Harper Beckham was pictured in Paris alongside her famous family, minus her older brother Brooklyn. The Beckhams have been in the spotlight since the Cloud23 hot sauce founder took to social media on 19 January to break his silence on the ongoing Beckham family feud.

Showing iron-clad admiration for her fashion designer parents, Harper looked lovely alongside Victoria, her father, Sir David Beckham, and her brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, during the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 showcase as part of Paris Fashion Week. Victoria received the honour of becoming a Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres). She documented the special night on Instagram and thanked her family for their continued support.

© GC Images Harper supported her family in Paris

Walking behind her fashion designer mother, Harper was seen wearing a full-length black dress by her mother's label, and she kept out the January chill with a chic black shawl. Her blonde hair was styled in loose waves, and she kept her eyeline low as she walked beside her dad.

© GC Images Harper was seen wearing the 'Harlow Mule' by her mother's fashion brand

In one shot, Harper's heels can clearly be seen, and they are also from mother's eponymous brand. Known as the 'Harlow Mule', they have an almond-shaped open toe and a sculptural 100mm curved heel. Made in sumptuous black satin, they are the ultimate classic shoe and cost £550.

Harper looked pretty sturdy on her feet, which is surprising as mules are famously difficult to walk in as they have no back enclosures or straps. Many women understandably struggle to get on board with this type of shoe, but Harper, quite literally, took it in her stride.

Harper's quick change

The next day, Harper did a quick change and was pictured in more casual attire. The teenager wowed onlookers in a fabulous statement coat and jeans as she walked beside her famous family. Perfecting Parisian chic, she swapped her heels for a pair of simple Chanel ballet pumps, and dangling from her shoulder was a vintage Chanel quilted bag, which many have remarked looks as if it was borrowed from her mother Victoria's wardrobe.

© GC Images The next day, Harper sported a Chanel bag and ballet flats

She wore her blonde locks straight down past her shoulders and appeared confident as she left the hotel with her parents. Her brothers were present, as were their respective girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel.