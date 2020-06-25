﻿
11 Photos | Fashion

Inside Kim Kardashian's incredible designer wardrobe: all the pictures

kim-kardashian-corset
Photo: © Getty Images
Kim Kardashian has a designer wardrobe that dreams are made of – which is hardly surprising considering her close relationship with many top-notch designers. The reality TV star has pieces from Gucci, Balmain, Chanel, Dior, Saint Laurent – the list is endless! While her husband Kanye West may have helped steer her in a new style direction (remember when he hilariously cleared out her closet in KUWTK back in 2012?), Kim has certainly learned a few things along the way, and let's not forget she's been on the cover of American Vogue! Let's take a look inside her incredible (walk-in) wardrobe – including some of her £1million handbag collection…

Met Gala 2019

We must start with Kim's incredible Met Gala 2019 outfit – just look at her tiny waist! Thierry Mugler actually came out of retirement to design the latex beaded gown for her, which took a reported eight months! But the corset – which can be seen in all its glory in the photo on the right – was custom-made by famed corset maker Mr Pearl. Kim actually revealed recently that the corset was misplaced the night of the gala, so she flew to London to have another one made for her archive.

MORE: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's family home has to be seen to be believed

Kim-kardashian-balmain
Photo: © Instagram
Paris, March 2020

Kim worked head-to-toe latex in Balmain for Paris Fashion Week back in March. The exaggerated shoulders and statement earrings make this look so OTT – we love it!

kim-kardashian-alexander-mcqueen
Photo: © Instagram
Oscars, February 2020

Kim looked like a fairytale for the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in February. She wore a vintage Alexander McQueen 'Oyster dress' from the late designer's 2003 Irere collection. Pure magic! 

Keep scrolling for more of Kim's amazing fashion...

kim-kardashian-house-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
Kim's handbag collection

Kim's walk-in wardrobe isn't just for her clothes – she also has one for her designer handbags and shoes. She's previously shared glimpses at extensive collection, which is rumoured to be worth over £1million! Kim has rows of Hermes Birkin bags and high-end pieces from Dior, Gucci and Christian Louboutin. 

kim-kardashian-leopard-print
Photo: © Getty Images
Paris, March 2019

Trust Kim to wear head-to-toe leopard print and absolutely nail it! Here she is in a vintage leopard print long sleeve knit jumpsuit and vintage knit coat, and calf-hair ankle boots all by Alaïa. She teamed them with a pair of Diane von Furstenberg leather and leopard print calf-hair gloves.

kim-kardashian-jeremy-scott
Photo: © Instagram
Jeremy Scott vintage, 2018

We couldn't compile this list without mentioning Kim's vintage Jeremy Scott money outfit. To celebrate her friend selling her company, Kim and her pals threw a Wall Street-themed party, and Kim certainly went all out, quite literally covering herself in dollar bills!

MORE: This is how much Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's jaw-dropping wedding cost

kim-kardashian-tom-ford
Photo: © Getty Images
LACMA Art + Film Gala, 2017

It's not just dresses that Kim knows how to werk – just look at how incredible this Tom Ford for Gucci tuxedo looks on her. Of course, Kim being Kim, she opted for a more daring look by wearing nothing underneath the tailored jacket.  

kim-kardashian-grammys
Photo: © Getty Images
Grammy Awards, 2015

Kim's dangerously-high slit shimmering robe was designed by Jean Paul Gaultier – and it turned heads for all the right reasons.

kim-kardashian-latex-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Melbourne, Australia 2014

There's no denying that Kim created a huge surge for latex dresses after she wore this stunning Atsuko Kudo pink number in Australia to promote her fragrance Fleur Fatale.

kim-kardashian-givenchy
Photo: © Getty Images
Paris Fashion Week 2014

Kim looked so amazing in sheer black lace for the Givenchy show at Paris Fashion Week. Her oversized leather jacket finished the look off perfectly – she even coordinated her outfit with her daughter North.

kim-kardashian-vmas
Photo: © Getty Images
MTV VMAs 2014

Kim looked incredible in this embellished caped Balmain mini dress. The caged heels and her subtle waves finished the look off perfectly!

