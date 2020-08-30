﻿
14 Photos | Fashion

The most iconic VMAs outfits from over the years – from Jennifer Lopez to Beyoncé and Britney Spears

Take a walk down memory lane…

The most iconic VMAs outfits from over the years – from Jennifer Lopez to Beyoncé and Britney Spears
You're reading

The most iconic VMAs outfits from over the years – from Jennifer Lopez to Beyoncé and Britney Spears

1/14
Next

Millie Mackintosh stuns in plunging silk dress for romantic date night
Fiona Ward
1-gwen-stefani-vmas
Photo: © Getty Images
1/14

Awards season might look a little different in 2020, but that doesn't mean we can't look back and enjoy some truly memorable fashion moments from over the years – and the VMAs red carpet always comes up with the goods. Whether it's Beyoncé turning heads in a glittering gown or Madonna making a statement, there's too many incredible moments to choose from!

MORE: All the memorable looks from the 2019 Grammy awards

We'll kick things off with a classic. Gwen Stefani's 1998 VMAs look will always be referenced as the ultimate example of nineties alternative style – she was the edgy pop princess we all wanted to be. Pastel space buns, face jewels and a faux fur bikini? The nostalgia is real.

2-cindy-crawford-vmas
Photo: © Getty Images
2/14

Cindy Crawford rocked this statement Versace number to the 1992 event – a look which was later mimicked by her model daughter Kaia Gerber at her 18th birthday party in 2019!

3-jennifer-lopez-vmas
Photo: © Getty Images
3/14

Flash forward to 2014, when Jennifer Lopez wowed us with one of her signature cut-out looks. We are not worthy.

4-beyonce-blue-ivy
Photo: © Getty Images
4/14

Remember when Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy stole the show at the 2016 awards?

5-beyonce-vmas
5/14

But we couldn't leave out the ethereal white gown the star wore to accept her award at the same event.

6-madonna-vmas
Photo: © Getty Images
6/14

In 1984, Madonna performed in her iconic white lace bustier dress and pearl jewellery.

7-gwyneth-paltrow
Photo: © Getty Images
7/14

We love that Gwyneth Paltrow chose to stand out from the crowd in a trouser suit at the 1996 event.

8-britney-spears-vmas
Photo: © Getty Images
8/14

2001 Britney! "Alexa, play I'm a Slave 4 U"…

MORE: 10 of Britney Spears' most iconic fashion moments

9-britney-justin
Photo: © Getty Images
9/14

We couldn't resist this adorable snap of Britney and Justin at the 2000 ceremony, either.

10-spice-girls-vmas
Photo: © Getty Images
10/14

This walk down memory lane wouldn't be complete without a shot of the Spice Girls! We love everything about this 1997 throwback, from the platform trainers to Posh's iconic pointy pose.

11-miley-cryus-vmas
Photo: © Getty Images
11/14

No one can rock a nude latex two piece like Miley Cyrus!

12-lady-gaga-vmas
Photo: © Getty Images
12/14

It wouldn't be a VMA Awards round up without Lady Gaga's infamous meat dress, which was made with pieces of raw beef. The singer later revealed it was a political statement against military discrimination of the LGBTQ+ community.

13-janet-jackson
Photo: © Getty Images
13/14

We love this gorgeous shot of Janet Jackson in 1994.

 

14-lizzo
Photo: © Getty Images
14/14

Today's red carpet queen Lizzo stormed the 2019 show! This statement gown was just the right amount of extra.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...