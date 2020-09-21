﻿
14 Photos | Fashion

Emmy Awards fashion! Glamorous gowns from Jennifer Aniston to Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon

The Emmys were held virtually this year

Emmy Awards fashion! Glamorous gowns from Jennifer Aniston to Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon
You're reading

Emmy Awards fashion! Glamorous gowns from Jennifer Aniston to Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon

1/14
Next

Holly Willoughby's stunning floral dress sparks rare comment from lookalike sister Kelly
Fiona Ward
0-jennifer-aniston-emmys
Photo: © Custom
1/14

It was the annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles! And while the sparkling ceremony looked a little different this year, these A-list stars still satisfied our love of red carpet fashion with their glamorous outfits.

The show, hosted virtually by Jimmy Kimmel, saw most nominees appear from their homes to accept their awards – but there were some surprise appearances from the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Tracee Ellis Ross.

MORE: Emmy Awards 2020: All the BEST moments

The show also paid tribute to key workers during the coronavirus crisis by enlisting the help of doctors, delivery workers and teachers to present awards to the stars.

Scroll down to see the best looks…

1-jennifer-aniston
Photo: © Instagram
2/14

Jennifer Aniston joined her close friend Jimmy Kimmel onstage at the venue – and didn't disappoint with her stunning black silk gown!

She posted a closer shot of the beautiful dress on her Instagram Story – and also revealed she had worked with her loyal hairdresser Chris McMillan on her tousled hairstyle.

2-tracee-ellis-ross-emmys
Photo: © Instagram
3/14

How stunning did Tracee Ellis Ross look in this golden gown? The Black-ish star even set up her own red carpet at home.

Her frothy dress is by Alexandre Vaulthier, with vintage jewellery from Tiffany and heels from Jimmy Choo.

3-kerry-washington
Photo: © Instagram
4/14

We are in love with Kerry Washington's floral look! This beautiful strapless number is by Oscar De La Renta, with styling by Law Roach.

4-kerry-washington-emmys
Photo: © Instagram
5/14

The actress couldn't resist changing gowns on the night, either. "Haven’t dressed up in a while so had to make the most of it. Look [two]," she wrote on Instagram.

This glittering look is from Dolce & Gabbana, with emerald jewellery by Chopard.

5-zendaya
Photo: © Instagram
6/14

Zendaya also made a double change, appearing first in this beautiful Christopher John Rogers dress, which she twirled in on her Instagram Story.

6-zendaya-emmys
Photo: © Instagram
7/14

Later, she collected her Best Actress in a Drama Series award in this incredible custom Giorgio Armani look. We are in love!

She was also styled by Law Roach, who shared a gorgeous video of the star modelling the polka dot gown.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the Emmy Awards 2020

9-regina-king-emmys
Photo: © Custom
8/14

Regina King made a powerful statement while accepting her Outstanding Lead Actress award - wearing a T-shirt bearing the image of Breonna Taylor, who was shot by US police officers in March 2020.

10-regina-king
Photo: © Instagram
9/14

She later shared a gorgeous video on Instagram of another look - wearing a statement Schiaparelli gown with jewelled embellishments.

7-yara-shahidi
Photo: © Instagram
10/14

Yara Shahidi stunned in this custom Prada design.

8-billy-porter
Photo: © Instagram
11/14

Pose star Billy Porter didn't disappoint, as usual! 

He wore a custom design by Ashi Studio, complete with Lorraine Schwartz diamond rings, an ear cuff by Alan Crocetti and shoes by Rick Owens.

11-reese-witherspoon
Photo: © Instagram
12/14

Reese Witherspoon also joined the celebrations from her garden!

"Shortest #Emmys commute yet! Bringing the festivities to my lawn and excited to celebrate the incredible cast and crews of @themorningshow, @biglittlelies and @littlefireshulu tonight!" she wrote on Instagram.

12-reese-witherspoon
Photo: © Instagram
13/14

She wore a chic LBD from Louis Vuitton.

13-schitts-creek
Photo: © Instagram
14/14

Schitt's Creek had an incredible night, becoming the first comedy ever to sweep all four acting categories.

Catherine O'Hara gave us subtle Moira vibes in her black sequin dress, while Annie Murphy looked elegant in a trouser suit and sheer crop top.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.