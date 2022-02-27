﻿
7 Photos | Fashion

The most show-stopping looks from the 2022 SAG Awards

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards showcased some serious fashion

The most show-stopping looks from the 2022 SAG Awards
You're reading

The most show-stopping looks from the 2022 SAG Awards

1/7
Next

Nicole Kidman's $20,000 wedding dress belongs on Bridgerton - see photo
The most show-stopping looks from the 2022 SAG Awards
1/7

The night is finally here! The 2022 SAG Awards are in full swing and after a virtual event last year, the stars are back on the red carpet and bringing some serious A-List glamour!

Taking place at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, we've been spoiled with show-stopping looks from the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Faith Hill, Reese Witherspoon and so many more!

From classic figure-hugging gowns to bursts of in-your-face color – we are living for these high-fashion looks.

Take a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities at the SAG Awards here – you won't be disappointed…

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington brought some serious color to the red carpet in an exquisite yellow gown by Celia Kritharioti Couture.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2022 SAG Awards

The most show-stopping looks from the 2022 SAG Awards
2/7

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra oozed old Hollywood glamour in a silver dress with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit that worked beautifully against her raven locks and deep red lip.

The most show-stopping looks from the 2022 SAG Awards
3/7

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia looked fierce in her red faux leather dress with a faux fur jacket draped over her shoulders.

The most show-stopping looks from the 2022 SAG Awards
4/7

 Saniyya Sidney

The King Richard actress looked striking in her fairytale blue gown.

The most show-stopping looks from the 2022 SAG Awards
5/7

Ariana DeBose

Ariana looked gorgeous in her pink, fishtail gown that gave us major 'Material Girl' vibes.

The most show-stopping looks from the 2022 SAG Awards
6/7

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld added a twist to her LBD.

The most show-stopping looks from the 2022 SAG Awards
7/7

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren looked elegant in a blush dress with floral embellishments. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back