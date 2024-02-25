Elizabeth Debicki has Princess Diana moment in the ultimate ice queen SAG Awards dress

Elizabeth Debicki spent months trying to capture the mannerisms and channel the physical attributes of Princess Diana in The Crown, so it comes as no surprise that her latest appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards has fans reminiscing about the late Princess of Wales.

The actress, 33, slipped her statuesque figure into an iridescent frock made up of an icy blue-silver lace material that tapered out seamlessly into a strapless silver trim. Designed by Armani Prive, the custom backless gown was interspersed with eye-catching embellishments reminiscent of several of Diana's iconic gowns.

© Frazer Harrison Elizabeth Debicki wore an Armani Prive gown to the SAG Awards

Rewind to 1989 when the People's Princess attended a ball for the Birthright charity in an ethereal Catherine Walker gown, and you may remember the familiarity of the soft pale blue colour, lace floral detailing and strapless silhouette. Pearls were also one of the royal's go-to embellishments, not only when it came to her wedding dress – which was adorned with 10,000 – but also with her Catherine Walker 'Elvis' dress.

Decorated with 20,000 pearls, the frock was seen during her tour of Hong Kong and at the British Fashion Awards in 1989.

© Frazer Harrison Elizabeth Debicki attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

While Diana famously styled her blonde bob into a bouncy cropped cut, Elizabeth wore her waist-length hair loose in a sleek straight style for the star-studded awards ceremony, attended by the likes of Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston. The star, who took home Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, also turned heads for her relatable decision to remove her shoes!

Elizabeth previously opened up about working closely with The Crown's costume designers Amy Roberts and Sidonie Roberts to perfect her outfits on the Netflix drama, especially considering Diana had long cemented her role as a fashion icon by the 1990s.

© Princess Diana Archive Princess Diana wore a blue Catherine Walker gown to a Birthright charity ball in 1989

"There’s a duality in the process for the costumes. One is something that we’re creating based on a silhouette that exists in re-creations of some of her more ‘normcore’ she invented in the ’90s," she told The Hollywood Reporter, before commenting on more specific looks such as her off-the-shoulder 'revenge dress' worn on the night then-Prince Charles admitted to having an affair with Camilla.

"And then, obviously, there are these symbolic, really important looks that everybody is waiting for. And so I think there is a lot of pressure to get [the revenge dress] right. There were many many many fittings because it’s an incredible dress."

© Daniel Escale/Netflix The actress played Princess Diana in The Crown

Elizabeth's physical resemblance to Diana extends far beyond just her fashion choices. She admitted to The Guardian that she received several comments about the likeness of her mannerisms, stating: "You know, I did something the other day on set and someone went, God, you’re so like her! And I went, I’m not even doing it any more. Where is the line? I’ve lost the line.

"But that’s understandable, because I’ve been in this for a long time."

