The most stylish stars at the Oscars 2022 nominees luncheon

The 94th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 27, 2022

Photo: © Getty Images
The 94th Academy Awards are almost upon us and after a scaled-back event last year, they are back to their pre-pandemic glory.

To get us in the mood for what is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable red carpets, this year's nominees came together for the annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon and teased us with some stunning looks ahead of the ceremony on Sunday, March 27.

Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday, March 7, nominees including Jessica Chastain and Kristen Stewart enjoyed a chance to catch up with one another and get their official nomination certificate – although sadly this year there is no class photo.

So in lieu of a group shot, let's take a look at some of the Oscar nominees – and their impeccable style – below…

Jessica Chastain

Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain looked gorgeous in a black dress with a plunging neckline and exaggerated sleeves.

Photo: © Getty Images
Ariana DeBose

West Side Story star Ariana DeBose – who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress – looked pretty in pink, rocking a beautiful power suit with strappy heels.

Photo: © Rex
Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz – nominated for Best Actress – stunned in a pink textured mini dress that put her toned legs front and center.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kristen Stewart

Best Actress nominee Kristen Stewart stuck to her usual style staple and looked stunning in silky wide-legged pants and a cropped sweater that exposed her taut stomach.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kodi Smit-McPhee

The Power of the Dog star Kodi Smit-McPhee – who is up for Best Supporting Actor – added a twist to a staple suit with a black jacket with faded grey detailing.

Photo: © Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal

Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for her directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal looked stunning in a pleated black maxi dress that exposed her stomach.

Photo: © Getty Images
Aunjanue Ellis

Best Supporting Actress nominee Aunjanue Ellis looked incredible in a bright pink tux-inspired suit with black velvet lapels and embroidery.

Photo: © Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch

Best Actor nominee Benedict Cumberbatch looked very dapper in a navy suit.

