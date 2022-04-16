﻿
8 Photos | Fashion

Coachella 2022: All the best looks

Coachella 2022: All the best looks
Coachella 2022: All the best looks

Duchess Kate looks like a snow bunny in the chicest skiwear
Coachella 2022: All the best looks
Coachella 2022 has kicked off - and aside from the music, it's the place to check out the fun and quirky fashion. Celebs in attendance this year include Alessandra Ambrosio, Serayah, and Chanel Iman, and they kept it casual with white crochet, mini skirts and neon.

MORE: Shania Twain rocks sequin mini dress for surprise Coachella performance with Harry Styles

Alessandra looked fabulous in a white crochet jumpsuit that showed off her simple white bikini underneath, and she rocked it with a classic red bandana bag and layered jewelry.

But the festival isn't the only place to be though as the surrounding areas are also host to numerous parties from Friday's Nylon bash to Tao's Desert Daze and the acclaimed Neon Carnival.

Keep checking back for all the best looks..

Coachella 2022: All the best looks
Chanel Iman

For the Nylon party, Chanel wore a white denim shirt paired with matching shorts, and she kept her look simple with dewy skin and loose waves for her hair.

MORE: What to wear for your next festival: Your festival fashion guide for summer 2022

Coachella 2022: All the best looks
Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Vanessa Morgan

Camila kept it super casual and cute for the day, rocking cargo pants and a crop top, but Vanessa went wild, with black denim shorts and a wrap around bikini top with a large butterfly design.

Coachella 2022: All the best looks
Vanessa Morgan

Vanessa styled it out with glam hair and lots of jewels across her cheekbones.

Coachella 2022: All the best looks
Lili Reinhart

Lili joined her Riverdale pals, and kept it on-trend with a hot pink crop top and showed off her super adorable new short hair, which she curled into beach waves.

MORE: Camping essentials for your staycation: 71 things you must pack

Coachella 2022: All the best looks
Anitta

Latin superstar Anitta brought out three surprise guests - Diplo. Saweetie and Snoop Dogg - but it was her super fun and colorful look that stood out.

 

Coachella 2022: All the best looks
Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina switched the casual look for a gorgeous glam gown for the Nylon party.

Coachella 2022: All the best looks
Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa totally embraced the sheer trend, wearing a see-through crochet dress over a black swimsuit.

