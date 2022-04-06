﻿
Festival-fashion-edit-2

What to wear for your next festival: Your festival fashion guide for summer 2022

Festivals are officially back - now it's time to decide what to wear...

Dust off your dancing boots because festival season is finally here - Coachella 2022 kicks off this weekend so prepare for it to dominate your Instagram feed. Here in the UK, the likes of Glastonbury, Wilderness, Bestival, Field Day, All Points East and Latitude are all incoming.

You probably know the drill when it comes to festival fashion - a waterproof and sensible shoes always make the dress code, but otherwise, there's no better place to wear that outfit you were dreaming of all winter.

You're spoiled for choice when it comes to festival fashion this summer, with high street and designer brands offering styles that are begging to be worn for a hedonistic, mud-filled weekend. From ASOS to Free People and Urban Outfitters to & Other Stories, here's where to find all of the must-have pieces to buy online now...

Shop the best festival fashion for summer 2022

Free-People-festival-maxi-dress

Feeling Groovy maxi dress, £158/$168, Free People

If in doubt - a dress and chunky boots every time. This one from Free People comes in a few different prints. 

stories-festival-floral-dress-2

Floral print puff sleeve mini dress, £65/$119, & Other Stories

Never underestimate the appeal of a mini dress you can pull on quickly and still look chic. Especially if you're changing in a tent.

Ganni-t-shirt

Ganni printed organic cotton-jersey T-shirt, £75/$95, Net-a-Porter

Wear this Ganni tee with distressed denim shorts and black cowboy boots for understated festival style.

Jigsaw-parka-coat

Arden shell parker, £270, Jigsaw

You can't go wrong with a lightweight parka for a festival. Chuck it on as soon as the rain appears.

stories-sandals-2

Croc-embossed leather sandals, £95/$129, & Other Stories

If the sun is out, these & Other Stories sandals are totally suitable for dancing or trekking from tent to tent. Wear with socks when it gets cold.

Norma-jumpsuit

Norma Kamali slip printed stretch-jersey jumpsuit, £195/$205, Net-A-Porter

Because when else can you get away with wearing a kaleidoscopic patchwork wide-leg jumpsuit? The perfect festival outfit.

Nasty-Gal-crochet-dress

Wave crochet mini dress, £25.60/$27, Nasty Gal

Crochet is back and we love this cut out detail mini dress styled with a fringed jacket.

Free-People-western-hat

Xanadu felt hat, £128/$148, Free People

Western is going to be big this summer. Shield yourself from the sun, cover up greasy hair and look amazing all with one accessory.

Free-People-jumpsuit

Blume vest crochet set, £158/$168, Free People

This striped jumpsuit hits the sweet spot between cool and comfortable - it was made to be worn at a festival.

Dr-Martens-boots

Dr Martens Jadon boots, £189/$210, ASOS

The platform sole makes these hardwearing Dr Martens the perfect festival boots.

Arket-denim-shorts

Non-stretch denim shorts, £45/$59, Arket

Denim shorts are a festival essential. Go for this pair from Arket which feature a high-waist with a relaxed fit and five handy pockets.

Urban-outfitters-festival-playsuit

Hannah mesh playsuit, £46/$48, Urban Outfitters

Add some florals to your festival ensemble with Urban Outfitters' mesh playsuit. Wear it with anything from wellies to trainers.

Nasty-Gal-fringe-skirt

Ombre diamante fringe mini skirt, £95.20/$101, Nasty Gal

Tassels, diamante and ombre... this Nasty Gal mini skirt is festival perfection.

Leopard-print-playsuit

Leopard print playsuit, £25/$48, Pretty Little Thing

If leopard print is your thing, you'll love this PLT playsuit. Pair it with layered gold jewellery.

Fringed-jacket-free-people

Twist & Shout vegan shacket, £118/$128, Free People

Kate Moss made tassel jackets a festival staple. This one has a boxy cropped cut and reviews say it's "just like real suede but softer'.

Urban-outfitters-bottle-holder

Bottle holder, £22, Urban Outfitters

Stay hydrated in style with this beaded bottle holder from Urban Outfitters. 

Anthropologie-overalls

Denim overalls, £130/$150, Anthropologie

For when you know it's going to be cold, these denim overalls worn with a knitted vest are a festival fail-safe.

