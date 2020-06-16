River Island's new black dress is giving us major Meghan Markle vibes Everyone needs the perfect black dress…

When Meghan Markle stepped out in her black Emilia Wickstead dress during her royal tour of Australia, we swooned. Big time. The gorgeous shirt dress was the perfect choice for her trip to the ANZAC Memorial at Hyde Park in Sydney, and the 38-year-old proved she can do no wrong when getting dressed, particularly when it comes to wearing a little black dress. The Duchess teamed the relatively simple dress with a black fascinator by Philip Treacy, her favourite black slingback Tabitha Simmons 'Millie' shoes and a black Givenchy satin clutch.

Meghan Markle photographed Down Under wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress

If you're looking to follow suit on the Duchess, well, you need to head to River Island for the new summer collection. In it, there's a beautiful black shirt dress with white buttons. The dress definitely looked similar to Meg's, but at £55, it's the perfect price for a post-lockdown family BBQ.

Black dress, £55, River Island

The midi-length, puff-sleeve black dress also comes in white and yellow. We're contemplating ordering all three because this is one dress that you can wear time and time again. It's a versatile dress that can be worn with trainers, wedges, summer sandals or even your work heels.

We'll never get tired of dressing like royalty, but on a budget.

VIDEO: How Meghan Markle's style changed since meeting Prince Harry