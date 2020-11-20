The Kate Spade Black Friday sale will have Kate Middleton & Holly Willoughby running

Carla Challis
One of Kate Middleton’s favourite dress brands Kate Spade is offering 25% across their whole site in their epic Black Friday fashion sale. Shop Holly Willoughby's shirt dress, Pippa Middleton's favourite bag, Kate Middleton's floaty dress and plenty of Christmas gift ideas for her, too
You might want to take a seat for this one - Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby's favourite dress label (and home to the most fun accessories) Kate Spade is having an EPIC Black Friday sale - and it's live NOW!
The fun-filled fashion label is offering a massive 25% off the entire site, including dresses, bags, accessories, knitwear and the most fun Christmas gifts.
Who can forget Kate's chic floral and floaty Kate Spade dress, worn in 2017 to a charity event? It was one of her most-talked about looks of the year, and we LOVED it.
Kate wore Kate Spade to a charity event in 2017
While the dress is no longer for sale, we could definitely see Kate rocking this rose print smock dress with opaque tights and heels. The shape is so Kate 2020!
Rose print smock dress, was £295, now £221.25, Kate Spade
Kate's not the only Middleton to wear Kate Spade - little sister Pippa Middleton does too. In fact, one of her go-to bags is the Nicola Twistlock shoulder bag, a chic, classic bag that's full of fun too, with its cheeky signature and spade hardware.
Pippa has carried the bag in both black and a deep green, but it also comes in lilac, lemon, dove grey and blush too, as well as mini crossbody versions. Adorable!
Nicola Twistlock bag, was £295, now £221.25, Kate Spade
There's even money off the gorgeous retro print shirt dress Holly Willoughby wore earlier this year on This Morning.
Holly shared a selfie of herself in the Kate Spade cloud dress
The burgundy shirt dress, which isn't in the Black Friday deal but is on sale, features an imitable Kate Spade pattern of tiny clouds with big white buttons and most importantly, an adjustable belt - so it can sit a bit looser if lockdown has been good to you. Holly's floral red carpet gown is on sale, too.
Cloud dress, was £295, now £174, Kate Spade
And if you’re stuck for Christmas gift ideas for your sister or bestie, Kate Spade has them in adundance, including these gorgeous pearl huggie hoops…
Pearl hoops, was £45, now £33.75, Kate Spade
A chic initial necklace available in gold, rose gold and silver…
Initial necklace, was £55, now £41.25, Kate Spade
And the cheeriest planner for 2021, complete with stickers and tabs for all those Khloe Kardashian organiser types. Because if ever there was a year we’re going to be making plenty of plans that we’ll need a massive diary for, it's 2021!
17-month planner, was £34, now £25.50, Kate Spade
