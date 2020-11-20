﻿
kate-holly-hero

The Kate Spade Black Friday sale will have Kate Middleton & Holly Willoughby running

The discounts are HUGE for Kate Spade's Black Friday offering...

Carla Challis

You might want to take a seat for this one - Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby's favourite dress label (and home to the most fun accessories) Kate Spade is having an EPIC Black Friday sale - and it's live NOW!

The fun-filled fashion label is offering a massive 25% off the entire site, including dresses, bags, accessories, knitwear and the most fun Christmas gifts.

Who can forget Kate's chic floral and floaty Kate Spade dress, worn in 2017 to a charity event? It was one of her most-talked about looks of the year, and we LOVED it.

SHOP: The best Black Friday fashion deals you need to know about

kate-wearing-kate-spade

Kate wore Kate Spade to a charity event in 2017

While the dress is no longer for sale, we could definitely see Kate rocking this rose print smock dress with opaque tights and heels. The shape is so Kate 2020!

rose-dress

Rose print smock dress, was £295, now £221.25, Kate Spade

SHOP NOW

SHOP: 60+ amazing Christmas gifts for your mum, sister or bestie

Kate's not the only Middleton to wear Kate Spade - little sister Pippa Middleton does too. In fact, one of her go-to bags is the Nicola Twistlock shoulder bag, a chic, classic bag that's full of fun too, with its cheeky signature and spade hardware.

pippa-middletonbag

Pippa has carried the bag in both black and a deep green, but it also comes in lilac, lemon, dove grey and blush too, as well as mini crossbody versions. Adorable!

kate-spade-medium

Nicola Twistlock bag, was £295, now £221.25, Kate Spade

SHOP NOW

SEE PICS: Pippa Middleton debuts casual cool look on London outing

There's even money off the gorgeous retro print shirt dress Holly Willoughby wore earlier this year on This Morning.

holly-wearing-kate-spade

Holly shared a selfie of herself in the Kate Spade cloud dress

The burgundy shirt dress, which isn't in the Black Friday deal but is on sale, features an imitable Kate Spade pattern of tiny clouds with big white buttons and most importantly, an adjustable belt - so it can sit a bit looser if lockdown has been good to you. Holly's floral red carpet gown is on sale, too.

kate-spade-cloud-dress

Cloud dress, was £295, now £174, Kate Spade

SHOP NOW

And if you’re stuck for Christmas gift ideas for your sister or bestie, Kate Spade has them in adundance, including these gorgeous pearl huggie hoops…

huggies

Pearl hoops, was £45, now £33.75, Kate Spade

SHOP NOW

A chic initial necklace available in gold, rose gold and silver…

initial-necklace

Initial necklace, was £55, now £41.25, Kate Spade

SHOP NOW

And the cheeriest planner for 2021, complete with stickers and tabs for all those Khloe Kardashian organiser types. Because if ever there was a year we’re going to be making plenty of plans that we’ll need a massive diary for, it's 2021!

kate-spade-planner

17-month planner, was £34, now £25.50, Kate Spade

SHOP NOW

