Amazon’s Black Friday sales are live: best deals to shop right now

The Amazon Black Friday sales are here - and that's worth shouting about. As usual, Amazon's Black Friday deals are noteworthy and for 2025, the retailer is offering up to 45% off every single category.
These great deals are up for grabs in all categories across the site, which is great if you want to make a huge dent in your Christmas shopping or have had a big ticket item, like a TV or tablet, in your basket. This is the time strike, as Amazon's slashed those prices more than ever.
- Trending Amazon device: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, $124.99 - SAVE 22% / £134.99 - SAVE 21%
- The wellness essential: Oura Ring 4, $249.99 - SAVE $100 / £249.99 - SAVE £100
- The cult hair tool: Dyson Airwrap, $499.99 - SAVE $150 / £399 - SAVE £70
- The celebrity skin saviour: Solawave 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand, $109.85 - SAVE 35% / £348
- Budget beauty: COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, $12.99 - SAVE 48% / £11.30 - SAVE 53%
- Gamer deal: Meta Quest VR Headset, $249.99 - SAVE $50 / £469.99
- Fashion fave: Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $47.40 - SAVE 40% / £84.70 - SAVE 24%
I shop Amazon for a living and have over five years experience of picking out the best deals for HELLO! readers, so you can trust be when I say these are the only deals worth shopping. I’ve listed them below to make it easy for you, and you can also shop the full list of deals at the dedicated Amazon US Black Friday hub.
What are the Amazon Black Friday deals to note?
Overall, Amazon is offering up to 45% off. But once you dial down to individual categories, you'll find even better offers thanks to the Amazon Daily Deals, Lightning Deals and more. For example, the Amazon Fashion hub has up to 50% off across menswear, womenswear and kids, including big name fashion brands like Levi's, Crocs and Tommy Hilfiger.
In the tech category, I found some incredible offers with a massive 51% off; the deals depend on the item, but seem to range from 15% up to over 50%.
If there's something you're looking to buy, I'd recommend checking back as the deals seem to fluctuate and change on the daily.
Best Amazon Black Friday deals to shop now
Editor Verdict: What to shop on Amazon during Black Friday?
The choices are endless on Amazon during Black Friday so I highly recommend that you prepare a wish list so you can tick off your desired items and avoid making impulse purchases.
Black Friday is a great time to pick up Amazon own brand products like Echo Dots or Kindles, so it's definitely worth checking those out, or popular household appliances and kitchen items like Ninja Air Fryers or a Shark vacuum.
Personally, I use Black Friday to stock up on my favourite beauty items at a cut price, like Weleda Skin Food. I'm a recent convert to Elizabeth Arden Eight-Hour cream so will certainly be stocking up on that, and the TikTok-apprived CosRx Snail serum too.
What do people buy on Amazon during Black Friday / Cyber Monday?
There’ll be hundreds of deals in all categories across the site, with new discounts dropping on the hour. Amazon will certainly offer some of their lowest prices of the year on a range of top brands including Ninja, Braun, ghd and many more. It's a great time to shop Amazon Devices - in the past we've had up to 57% off products including the Echo Pop and Echo Show 5, the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro Tablets, Fire TV Omni QLED Series, eero devices and Kindle Scribe.
Last year we had up to 30% on appliances from Bosch, Hoover, Midea, Samsung, and more. In the homes section last year we saved on a selection of brands including Tefal, Vileda, SodaStream, and more. And there were huge price drops on Lighting and Home Décor products from Philips Hue, Yankee Candle, and more.
Beauty fans can also grab a bargain - if last year is anything to go on we can expect 60% on fragrances for men and women including Calvin Klein, Vera Wang, and Ghost and up to 55% on skincare from L’Oréal Paris, CeraVe, and Olay.
And since it's almost Christmas, you'll find shoppers buying the trending toys. That includes the Barbie Dreamhouse reduced by 57% in the UK and 37% and this year's viral Christmas toy, the Bitzee Hamster down to just £21.50 / $35.
How I chose the best Amazon deals
I have five plus years experience of shopping the best Amazon deals for HELLO! readers - here’s what I’m looking for:
- Trends: I’m an expert when it comes to the real data on what HELLO! readers are most interested in buying specifically in Amazon sales - whether it’s big ticket items with big discounts, celebrity favorites or TikTok famous beauty.
- Discount: I’m a bargain shopper myself and know what’s tempting! So I look for the highest discounts, ranging from 20% - 80%.
- Top reviews: If there’s a case where I haven’t tried a product myself, I thoroughly examine the reviews. We don’t want you to be disappointed in one of our recommendations and have to return the products, so as a rule the HELLO! Shopping team won’t include products that has overal bad ratings or reviews.
