Amazon’s Black Friday sales are live: best deals to shop right now

The Amazon Black Friday sales are here - and that's worth shouting about. As usual, Amazon's Black Friday deals are noteworthy and for 2025, the retailer is offering up to 45% off every single category.

These great deals are up for grabs in all categories across the site, which is great if you want to make a huge dent in your Christmas shopping or have had a big ticket item, like a TV or tablet, in your basket. This is the time strike, as Amazon's slashed those prices more than ever.

I shop Amazon for a living and have over five years experience of picking out the best deals for HELLO! readers, so you can trust be when I say these are the only deals worth shopping. I’ve listed them below to make it easy for you, and you can also shop the full list of deals at the dedicated Amazon US Black Friday hub.

What are the Amazon Black Friday deals to note?

Overall, Amazon is offering up to 45% off. But once you dial down to individual categories, you'll find even better offers thanks to the Amazon Daily Deals, Lightning Deals and more. For example, the Amazon Fashion hub has up to 50% off across menswear, womenswear and kids, including big name fashion brands like Levi's, Crocs and Tommy Hilfiger.

In the tech category, I found some incredible offers with a massive 51% off; the deals depend on the item, but seem to range from 15% up to over 50%.

If there's something you're looking to buy, I'd recommend checking back as the deals seem to fluctuate and change on the daily.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals to shop now

All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $124.99 (SAVE 22%) AT AMAZON

£134.99 (SAVE 21%) AT AMAZON Editor's Note: Kindles are great if you’re a book fan. This all-new model has been mooted as the fastest yet, and lasts for weeks - a full charge lasts for 12 weeks. That should be long enough to finish even the lengthiest o novels! HELLO! Head of Commerce and Lifestyle Leanne Bayley is snapping one up in the Amazon sale. She says: “The latest Kindle is ultra-thin, and waterproof - which means I can read by the pool or in the bath and not deal with pages getting wet. Now, do I choose the chic new green colour or the raspberry pink?”

Oura Ring 4 © Oura FROM $249 (SAVE $100) AT AMAZON £249 (SAVE 29%) AT AMAZON Editor's Note: The Oura ring doesn't often go on sale, so if it's a purchase you've been considering, you'll be hard pressed to find it a better price. Many of my HELLO! colleagues swear by theirs, and the discount is the push I needed to add an Oura Ring to my self-care rota.

Dyson Airwrap © Dyson $499.99 (SAVE $150) AT AMAZON

£399 (SAVE £70) AT AMAZON Editor's Note: If you’ve been eying up the Dyson Airwrap, now’s the time to act as Amazon has slashed $150 off the retail price. It’s a cult fave for hair fans and with good reason. You can expect salon-worthy curls and volume, but with minimal damage to your hair. It uses aerodynamic technology called the Coanda effect, which basically means that it's mostly air rather than heat that's attracting and wrapping hair to the barrel, or surface of the brush.



Solawave 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand for Face & Neck © SolaWave $109.95 (SAVE 35%) AT AMAZON £348 AT AMAZON Editor's Note: The list of celebrities who swear by this anti-aging savior is like a who's who in Hollywood - Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Coolidge and Reese Witherspoon are just some. From adding a glow to the skin to softening lines, stimulating collagen and reducing puffiness, its a handy daily three-minute skin tool to add to your routine.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence $12.99 (SAVE 48%) AT AMAZON

£11.30 (SAVE 53%) AT AMAZON Editor's Note: Beauty fans, please consider this a PSA - you should take this Amazon sale as the opportunity to stock up on this wonder product. I’ve tried it and I can tell you, it’s the bomb. Read my full review here. You can expect smoother softer skin in a matter of weeks. I love it.



Meta Quest VR Headset © Amazon $249.99 (SAVE $50) AT AMAZON £469.99 AT AMAZON Editor's Note: If you have a gamer in the household, this is the Amazon deal you want, and with Christmas up ahead it's a great time to stock up for a loved one. With this discount, it makes a VR headset just about affordable.



Levi's Womens Ribcage Straight Full Length Jeans © Amazon $47.40 (SAVE 40%) AT AMAZON

£84.70 (SAVE 24%) AT AMAZON Editor's Note: Levi's are a brand that’s loved by celebrities from Jennifer Aniston to Taylor Swift, and the cult ribcage cut is a flattering fit whatever your shape or size. The markdown is great so it’s definitely worth snapping up a pair in the Amazon sale.



Amazon Echo Dot (newest model) $31.99 (SAVE 36%) AT AMAZON

£29.99 (SAVE 45%) AT AMAZON Editor's Note: You can file Echo Dots in the ‘don’t know how I ever lived without it’ category, and this discount is impressive. Our Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas loves hers. She says: “At first I just used them to set reminders and alarms, but now I use them for everything from updating my shopping list to listening to music (you can use Amazon music or connect to apps like Spotify) and having it warn me when it's going to rain. It's also easy to create routines, like starting your day with the device telling you what's in the news and on your calendar.”



Oral-B iO4 Electric Toothbrush © Oral-B $99.99 (SAVE 33%) AT AMAZON £179.99 (SAVE 63%) AT AMAZON Editor's Note: Another big-ticket item you can save big on at Amazon? An electric toothbrush. This Oral-B iO4 model is a hugely popular product on Amazon, with over 600 being bought in the last month alone - and features four cleaning modes, a pressure sensor and an Oral-B app that tracks how and where you brush your teeth. Customers noticed healthier gums within one week of use.



Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case $209.14 (SAVE 16%) AT AMAZON

£149.99 (SAVE 12%) AT AMAZON Editor's Note: This is the one deal I must insist on if you don’t have a pair of AirPods already or you’re in the market for an upgrade. Our reviewer loves the 'find' function as he's prone to leaving them at work, and says they fit his smaller ears perfectly compared to other brands which have fallen out or been uncomfortable. This discount is the best you’ll find, trust me.







Editor Verdict: What to shop on Amazon during Black Friday?

The choices are endless on Amazon during Black Friday so I highly recommend that you prepare a wish list so you can tick off your desired items and avoid making impulse purchases.

Black Friday is a great time to pick up Amazon own brand products like Echo Dots or Kindles, so it's definitely worth checking those out, or popular household appliances and kitchen items like Ninja Air Fryers or a Shark vacuum.

Personally, I use Black Friday to stock up on my favourite beauty items at a cut price, like Weleda Skin Food. I'm a recent convert to Elizabeth Arden Eight-Hour cream so will certainly be stocking up on that, and the TikTok-apprived CosRx Snail serum too.

What do people buy on Amazon during Black Friday / Cyber Monday?

There’ll be hundreds of deals in all categories across the site, with new discounts dropping on the hour. Amazon will certainly offer some of their lowest prices of the year on a range of top brands including Ninja, Braun, ghd and many more. It's a great time to shop Amazon Devices - in the past we've had up to 57% off products including the Echo Pop and Echo Show 5, the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro Tablets, Fire TV Omni QLED Series, eero devices and Kindle Scribe.

Last year we had up to 30% on appliances from Bosch, Hoover, Midea, Samsung, and more. In the homes section last year we saved on a selection of brands including Tefal, Vileda, SodaStream, and more. And there were huge price drops on Lighting and Home Décor products from Philips Hue, Yankee Candle, and more.

Beauty fans can also grab a bargain - if last year is anything to go on we can expect 60% on fragrances for men and women including Calvin Klein, Vera Wang, and Ghost and up to 55% on skincare from L’Oréal Paris, CeraVe, and Olay.

And since it's almost Christmas, you'll find shoppers buying the trending toys. That includes the Barbie Dreamhouse reduced by 57% in the UK and 37% and this year's viral Christmas toy, the Bitzee Hamster down to just £21.50 / $35.

How I chose the best Amazon deals

I have five plus years experience of shopping the best Amazon deals for HELLO! readers - here’s what I’m looking for:

Trends: I’m an expert when it comes to the real data on what HELLO! readers are most interested in buying specifically in Amazon sales - whether it’s big ticket items with big discounts, celebrity favorites or TikTok famous beauty.

I’m an expert when it comes to the real data on what readers are most interested in buying specifically in Amazon sales - whether it’s big ticket items with big discounts, celebrity favorites or TikTok famous beauty. Discount: I’m a bargain shopper myself and know what’s tempting! So I look for the highest discounts, ranging from 20% - 80%.

I’m a bargain shopper myself and know what’s tempting! So I look for the highest discounts, ranging from 20% - 80%. Top reviews: If there’s a case where I haven’t tried a product myself, I thoroughly examine the reviews. We don’t want you to be disappointed in one of our recommendations and have to return the products, so as a rule the HELLO! Shopping team won’t include products that has overal bad ratings or reviews.

How Are Amazon Product Star Ratings Calculated?

It’s more than a simple average of customer ratings - Amazon calculates this using machine-learned models, which take into account factors such as how recent the rating or review is and verified purchase status. (This is when Amazon has confirmed that the reviewer bought the item on Amazon and paid a price available to most Amazon shoppers) Amazon’s rating system continues to learn and improve over time, so you can be sure that the rating is up-to-date and accurate.