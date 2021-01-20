20 Valentine's Day gifts for her - we're talking cute, creative & unique gifts she's certain to love

Leanne Bayley
As Valentine's Day 2021 is on the horizon we shop for the best gift ideas for her. From flowers to chocolates to perfume and beauty products...
As Valentine's Day approaches, it's time to think about one thing and one thing only: PRESENTS. Whether you're shopping for a loved one or getting some ideas for your own potential gift, we've compiled some of our favourite ideas for that all-important romantic gift. Whether it's heart-shaped jewellery, sensual scents, stunning beauty buys, or champers, we've got it all!
Sometimes only a designer bag will do...
Jacquemus Le Chiquito Noeud medium suede top handle bag, £500, Selfridges
We're a little bit obsessed with the brand new pink Le Chiquito Noeud bag by Jacquemus. Dreamy! Obviously, as it's Valentine's Day, we're thinking the pink hue will do. Yes, please.
Pink solitaire ring, £35, Pandora
Can you think of a more gorgeous gift than some sparkle you can leave on every day? Hand-finished in Pandora Rose (14k rose gold-plated unique metal blend), this simple ring features a single pink cubic zirconia.
Red Victoria Beckham dress, £490, The Outnet
Even if you don't trust anyone else to buy you clothes, we think this Victoria Beckham dress is a safe bet; it won't date, and can be worn throughout most seasons. Sold!
Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Lips, £22, Charlotte Tilbury
This limited-edition pH-powered colour-changing lipstick comes in a sparkling pink shade.
Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense, £86, Jo Malone London
As well as the eye-catching red bottle, this new Jo Malone fragrance is guaranteed to be a winner on Valentine's Day morning. The ravishing scent has been inspired by extravagant poppy blooms, and amplified by velvety iris. Barley and tonka bean add a double hit of sweet decadence while a burst of succulent fig draws us into this opulent and moreish fragrance.
Le Creuset Cast Iron Heart Casserole Dish, £169, John Lewis
If she has a thing for Le Creuset, she'll love being able to cook with this heart-shaped casserole dish.
Lip tint, £27, Bobbi Brown
How pretty is this lip tint?! The sheer, colour-enhancing lip balm is pushing all our buttons.
More Love pyjama top, £8, and pyjama bottoms, £15, both Marks & Spencer
They might not be the sexiest pyjamas in the world, but they sure do look comfortable.
Two dozen red roses, £39.99, Serenata Flowers
Red roses? You can't go wrong.
Les, Petal, Lanai Votive Set by Boy Smells, £50, SPACE NK
Discover a brand new fragrance combination with the Boy Smells Les, Petal and Lanai Votive Set, a collection of three miniature candles that are ideal for your love - and can get a giggle, too!
Start of Us map, prices start at £23.02, Etsy
You know what they say, go big or go home. You might think this is a bit cheesy but we think it's romantic.
Padlock necklace set, £298, Missoma
Lock and layer. The gold snake chain necklace is paired with the gold padlock necklace – a vintage-inspired duo taking you from day to night.
Star gift pack, $38.90, StarRegistration.Net
Ok, so this is quite cheesy - but it's sweet! Name a star after your love and she'll seriously swoon.
White Hot Chocolate, £9, Hotel Chocolat
If you bought her a Velvetiser for Christmas, this would be the perfect follow-up gift.
Future Lash Mascara, £26, Victoria Beckham Beauty
Everyone is talking about Victoria Beckham's new mascara - you'll get major brownie points if she unwraps this on Valentine's Day.
Agent Provocateur Milena embellished underwired soft-cup bra, £95, NET-A-PORTER
Agent Provocateur's 'Milena' bra is embroidered with love hearts that sparkle - how fabulous!
OPI 6 Piece Time to Shine Collection, £32.98, QVC UK
Talking of sparkle - this set is perfect for gifting, thanks to the gorgeous glitter clutch! This nail kit would make the ideal gift for a nailcare-lover, or something to add to your own Valentine's wish list.
Valentine's Day Matchbox, £50, Matchbox Jewellery
Introducing... a matchbox filled with gorgeous earrings! In fact, some might say it's filled with love! This set includes an Ava heart huggie, one hope heart, a Livvy lips and the Lily love earring.
Photo book, prices start at £5.99, CEWE
Create a personalised album of memories, allowing you both to forever remember those special moments and bring them to life.
Moet & Chandon exclusive Impérial Rosé NV Champagne and personalised tin, £58.99, Selfridges
Get this on ice - stat!
