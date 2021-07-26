And Just Like That, SATC is back! See the incredible outfits Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte wear in the new series

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sex And The City is officially back, and we're loving seeing Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon's outfits in the behind-the-scenes snaps from And Just Like That!

While the air date of the show hasn't been revealed, plenty of pictures have emerged of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte doing their thing in their beloved New York City - along with other cast favourites such as Steve Brady, Harry Goldenblatt and Stanford Blatch.

Of course, we can't wait to find out what our favourite ladies are up to as we rejoin them in their fabulous 50s - but we're more than a little bit curious about how their iconic wardrobes look in 2021, too.

WATCH: The teasy trailer for And Just Like That...

If you couldn't help but wonder what the SATC ladies are wearing these days, scroll down to see and shop the outfits we've scouted out so far - as well as a few clues we've spotted about the new series...

The best And Just Like That photos on set

Carrie is reunited with her sequinned Fendi baguette in the new series

No doubt fans will be thrilled to see the return of Carrie's purple sequin Fendi baguette bag, which was memorably stolen by a style-savvy mugger in season three of the show.

It looks like Ms Bradshaw was happy to see that the Italian fashion house relaunched its 'it' bag, though we reckon her latest arm candy is the original vintage number. Fendi's '1997' relaunched styles cost £2,650 (or $3,750) brand new, or there are some preloved options available to shop at the likes of Vestiaire Collective.

Miranda's jumpsuit is from NYC label Likely

This jumpsuit is giving us classic evening Miranda! Cynthia's halter-neck all-in-one is from NY-based brand Likely and is available to buy on Amazon for $189.

She also sports a pair of studded YSL platforms that are currently on sale at The Outnet for £630 / $833.

Of course, Charlotte wears Balenciaga to walk her dog

Our beloved Charlotte York Goldenblatt is back, and with a Burberry dog poop bag dispenser, no less. The mini bag charm costs £350/$481 and is still available online.

Kristin's blue polka-dot skirt is Balenciaga, also currently reduced at The Outnet, and her top is a puff-sleeved Stella McCartney number, which we've tracked down at MyTheresa.

Carrie brings back her Manolo Blahnik wedding shoes in the series

There's been plenty of speculation as to whether Carrie and Mr Big are still together in And Just Like That, but would Carrie continue to wear her Manolo Blahnik wedding shoes if that wasn't the case? We're unsure.

Manolo Blahnik 'Hangisi' pumps, £795 / $995, Luisa ViaRoma

Her blue 'Hangisi' pumps have remained iconic ever since she wore them for her City Hall nuptials, and are still available to shop online for £795 / $995.

In this snap, we also see the character continue to wear pieces from the original series - her blue flower pin dates back to season three.

Miranda wears a floaty L'Agence maxi shirt dress

Miranda's maxi-dress-plus-backpack combo is a winner for us - here, Cynthia wears another more affordable brand in her plaid L'Agence dress, which is currently on sale at Saks. Her Maje 'Fardane' wedges are also available to shop in black at Selfridges.

Plus, there's another piece of Mr Big evidence here - Carrie isn't wearing her black diamond engagement ring, but she does appear to have a band on her left finger. In other snaps, she seems to be completely ringless, however. Cryptic!

Charlotte and her daughters Lily and Rose twin in white floral dresses

It's official, Charlotte and Harry's daughters Rose and Lily are all grown up! These scenes were filmed at the Manhattan School of Music, so perhaps one of the girls is set to perform?

We're loving this twinning moment between the three York-Goldenblatt ladies, with Charlotte in Lela Rose, and Lily and Rose in Oscar De La Renta - although it appears Rose may still have a rebellious side, adding a tuxedo T-shirt and Harry Potter beanie to her look.

Has Carrie had a career change?

Carrie is seen rocking her signature slicked-back ponytail in this scene, as well as a pair of her favourite mules.

She's swapped out her designer handbags for a tote, surprisingly - which bears the logo of radio station WNYC. Perhaps she's gone from writer to radio star...

