10 best Zodiac necklaces inspired by Meghan Markle's constellation pendant & Millie's Sagittarius necklace on Love Island

Leanne Bayley
Zodiac necklaces are trending right now. From Meghan Markle's constellation zodiac necklace to Millie's Sagittarius necklace on Love Island. Shop the best symbolics and personalised zodia necklaces to buy in gold, silver or rose gold.
What do Meghan Markle and Millie from Love Island have in common? Well, they've both influenced us to buy a necklace with our horoscope on! Much like Carrie Bradshaw's infamous name necklace on Sex and The City, it turns out the Zodiac-name necklace is totally in Vogue for 2021.
You have to admit, Meghan Markle's new constellation necklaces are gorgeous - the LA-based star shared a video on her 40th birthday wearing two stunning zodiac necklaces with a symbolic and personalised meaning - they feature both of her kids' horoscopes. So sweet!
Meghan's constellation necklaces. are by LA brand Logan Hollowell
On the other side of the coin, you have Love Island viewers going wild for Millie’s 'Sagittarius' necklace and Chloe’s 'Baby' pendant. They both add the perfect finish to their firepit looks, don't you think?
Millie's Sagittarius necklace on Love Island
If you think it's time to nail this Zodiac necklace trend, keep scrolling to find our favourites...
Constellation necklace like Meghan Markle's
The constellation of stars necklace, £325, Edge of Ember
Constellation necklace, £72, PD Paola
Sif Jacobs Zodiaco collection, from £125, Sif Jacobs
Old English 'Sagittarius' necklace like Millie Court's on Love Island
Old English style zodiac necklace, £11.99, Amazon
Old English style zodiac necklace, £24.98, Etsy
Something a bit different? A birthstone pendant
Birthstone pendant necklace, £95, Missoma
Birthstone every day necklace set, £255, Edge of Ember
Heart birthstone necklace, £49, Abbott Lyon
Star sign charms
Star sign charm, £89, Thomas Sabo
RELATED: The name necklaces we're loving for that Carrie Bradshaw look
MORE: Affordable jewellery brands that are perfect for gifts
SHOP: The Love Island gifts that will make anyone happy
MEGHAN MARKLE STYLE: The best signet rings for women
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.