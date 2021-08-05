10 best Zodiac necklaces inspired by Meghan Markle's constellation pendant & Millie's Sagittarius necklace on Love Island

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

What do Meghan Markle and Millie from Love Island have in common? Well, they've both influenced us to buy a necklace with our horoscope on! Much like Carrie Bradshaw's infamous name necklace on Sex and The City, it turns out the Zodiac-name necklace is totally in Vogue for 2021.

You have to admit, Meghan Markle's new constellation necklaces are gorgeous - the LA-based star shared a video on her 40th birthday wearing two stunning zodiac necklaces with a symbolic and personalised meaning - they feature both of her kids' horoscopes. So sweet!

Meghan's constellation necklaces. are by LA brand Logan Hollowell

On the other side of the coin, you have Love Island viewers going wild for Millie’s 'Sagittarius' necklace and Chloe’s 'Baby' pendant. They both add the perfect finish to their firepit looks, don't you think?

Millie's Sagittarius necklace on Love Island

If you think it's time to nail this Zodiac necklace trend, keep scrolling to find our favourites...

Constellation necklace like Meghan Markle's

The constellation of stars necklace, £325, Edge of Ember

Constellation necklace, £72, PD Paola

Sif Jacobs Zodiaco collection, from £125, Sif Jacobs

Old English 'Sagittarius' necklace like Millie Court's on Love Island

Old English style zodiac necklace, £11.99, Amazon

Old English style zodiac necklace, £24.98, Etsy

Something a bit different? A birthstone pendant

Birthstone pendant necklace, £95, Missoma

Birthstone every day necklace set, £255, Edge of Ember

Heart birthstone necklace, £49, Abbott Lyon

Star sign charms

Star sign charm, £89, Thomas Sabo

