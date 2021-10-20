11 pairs of patterned tights to choose from this season - plus how to style them

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Anyone else have a love/hate relationship with tights? They keep you warm (kind of), hide a multitude of sins (who needs fake tan?) and a patterned pair is one of the easiest ways to make a statement with an otherwise very ordinary outfit.

Thankfully, they've become a lot more chic in recent years. Case in point? Chanel, Gucci and Fendi's coveted logo printed tights which took social media by storm. One of the most accessible ways to wear your favourite designer label, they're now ironically notoriously difficult to get hold of, but the high street has plenty of patterned pairs to elevate your look.

How to wear patterned tights?

Look to Katie Holmes for inspiration for party season. The actress teamed her statement spotty tights with a little black dress. Adele rocked her polka dot tights with a plain black bodysuit during her Vogue cover shoot, and Sienna Miller has worn her Gucci tights with a crystal-embellished minidress and a black puff sleeve mini.

Katie Holmes wears polka dot tights out in New York

The moral of the story - go sheer or go home. Let your tights have the spotlight and keep the rest of the outfit fairly simple. A pair of sheer tights can also look amazing underneath a pair of trousers with a stylish stiletto shoe. Go for a pair of fishnet tights scattered with diamante jewels to liven up your look.

Sienna Miller at the SS20 Gucci show in Milan

From polka dot to fishnet and diamond to logo-adorned, here are 11 of the most stylish pairs to wear from the likes of ASOS, Wolford, Calzedonia and FALKE...

Best patterned tights to shop now

FALKE dot sheer tights, £21/$30, John Lewis

Looking for the perfect polka dot pair? These FALKE tights are totally seamless and have a double-stretch texture to ensure a second-skin fit.

Body shaping fishnet tights, £8/$14, Marks & Spencer

These M&S fishnets feature body shaping technology with light control for a streamlined silhouette.

W-pattern tights, £39/$67, Wolford

With their opaque sheer knitting and matte finish, we love Wolford's W-pattern tights.

Flocked tartan tulle tights, £15/$15, Calzedonia

If anyone tries to tell you tights aren't chic, just show them this tartan pair. They're autumn in an accessory.

Gucci GG-jacquard tights, £190/$310, Matches Fashion

If you want the real deal, you can still get Gucci's GG-jacquard tights at Matches.

ASOS DESIGN j'adore slogan tights, £8/$11.50, ASOS

Add some French girl cool to your outfit with this J'adore-adorned pair from ASOS.

Micro spot tights, £8, Boux Avenue

For just a hint of print, try these micro polka dot tights from Boux Avenue. Made from Italian yarn, they promise high durability.

Amina Muaddi X Wolford net tights, £82/$145, Wolford

Not just for dancers, the fishnets JLo wears in her latest DSW campaign come courtesy of the Amina Muaddi X Wolford collection and are available to buy online now.

Floral print tulle tights, £15.99/$20, Calzedonia

Embrace the new season with Calzedonia's dark floral motif tights. There's subtle glitter added for a bit of festivity.

Black patterned tights, £8/$18, Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing's Gucci-inspired sheer diamond pattern tights are a bargain at just £8.

The Lady Garden tights, £25/$45, Heist

Meghan Markle favourite Heist is known for high-quality, super comfortable tights. All proceeds from this floral pair go to the Lady Garden foundation.

