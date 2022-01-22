30 Galentine's Day gift ideas to make your bestie smile

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Valentine's Day is coming up, and as far as we're concerned, it's a great excuse to show your love to anybody that's special in your life. So why not celebrate Galentine's Day - or Palentine's Day - by sending a thoughtful gift to your friends? Single or in a relationship, the idea is to show your besties how much you care about them.

When is Galentine's Day 2022?

As per the wise guidance of Parks and Recreation's Leslie Knope (who we can thank for the notion of Galentine's Day in the first place) the special day is actually supposed to be celebrated on 13 Feb - though we'll let you off either way.

"What's Galentine’s Day? It's only the best day of the year!" she says during an episode in the show's second series, which prompted the popularisation of the term. "Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it breakfast style. Ladies celebrating ladies," Amy Poehler's character says.

What's not to love? It's the perfect day to show your closest friends you care by sending a thoughtful gift - scroll down to see our suggestions...

Best Galentine's gifts

Galentine's Brownies, £16.99, Lola's Cupcakes

If your best Judy has a sweet tooth, we can't think of anything she'd love more than some treats from Lola's Cupcakes. There's too many yummy options to choose from, but delicious brownies sound perfect for a night in chatting on FaceTime.

No.1 Hun Card, £3, Emmy Lupin Studio @ Etsy

Let them know they're your number one with this fabulous card designed by illustrator Emmy Smith. There's plenty of other fun designs to choose from, too.

Liquid Diamond Rose, £20.95, Amazon

Show your favourite gals and guys how much they mean to you by treating them to a fun and bubbly evening in. The Amy x Liquid Diamond’s Rosé Prosecco has been created in collaboration with The Only Way is Essex Star, Amy Childs. This selfie-ready, blush-coloured Prosecco is dressed in a stylish diamond textured bottle and is bursting with the fruity flavours of blueberries, cherries and raspberries.

Illamasqua Hydra Lip Tint, £20, Illamasqua

Give your friend the gift of kissable lips! The nourishing formula is infused with apricot and peach kernel oil so will leave lips feeling hydrated for up to 10 hours. We love how the subtle dual tone tint seamlessly blends, creating a customised glossy finish.

With Love Scented Light-Up Candle, £9.50, M&S

If your BFF lights up your life she will love this Galentine's Day candle which lights up into a magical display once lit.

A Dozen Dapper Dogs, £8.50, Hotel Chocolat

We've got a serious case of puppy love for these chocs from Hotel Chocolat. They're almost too cute to eat.

Piper-Heidsieck Cuvee Brut Champagne Lipstick Gift, £45, Moonpig

Introducing the Piper-Heidsieck Cuvee Brut NV Champagne 75cl Lipstick Gift Pack - isn't it fabulous darling? The full-bodied Champagne comes with fresh pear and apple aromas, notes of almond and hazelnut, and a zesty citrus finish. Perfectly presented in a glamorous lipstick container your Galentine can keep long after the final sip, it's a real showstopper of a gift.

Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Lips in Glittergasm, £22, Charlotte Tilbury

This magical colour-changing lipstick has a pH-powered, hydrating formula - basically, it's a mood ring for the lips. Glittergasm is a suits-all shade in a limited edition holographic case to give you perfect, pretty pink lips with a multi-dimensional sparkle.

Espa Pink Hair and Scalp Mud, £36, Espa

If your friend loves a luxury hair treatment, this could be a great gift for her tresses. The intensive mineral-rich treatment mask deeply conditions and will leave hair soft and smooth, and the scalp nourished.

Heart Print Stripe & Stare pjamas, £147, Stripe & Stare

We're thinking a pyjama slumber party with cocktails and pizza included...

Nailberry polish, £14.50, Look Fantastic

Did someone say mani-pedis? Nailberry's 'Almond' is the perfect nude.

Selfridges Afternoon Tea gift box, £45, Selfridges

Afternoon tea lovers will swoon over this gift box from Selfridges!

Cup of ambition mug, from £13, Shop Self Made at Etsy

Any Dolly Parton fans out there? Make your hard-working pals smile with this 'cup of ambition' mug - there's the option to add a card to your order, too, if you like.

Dried letterbox flowers, £15.95, Bloombox

These hand-picked dried blooms are a wonderful option, since they'll last for months in your bestie's home. We love the wildflower look of this selection.

Givenchy Le Rouge Deep Velvet N37 Lipstick, £32.50, Feel Unique

Red lipstick fans, raise your hands! Even if your friend has no one to pucker up with on Valentine's Day, she'll still love this gift.

Crystal Ball Gin, £39.99, Firebox

No explanation needed, here! Empowerment is a drink best served on the rocks...

Bitch, Please, £100, Confessions of a Rebel

This new in-your-face fragrance has fruit notes like blackcurrant mingle with jasmine petals. It's bold, it's brash, and it's unafraid to bare it all - is that your friend? Creamy sandalwood and skin musk evoke a carefree, confident kind of vibe.

Low-alcohol gin, from £16, CleanCo

And if they're not a drinker, CleanCo's yummy flavours will go down a treat. Choose from watermelon and strawberry, or raspberry. Pass us the tonic!

Holm 'Enough of Your Cheek' pink bum candle, £15, ASOS

Celebrate the female form this Galentine's Day! We love this beautiful candle.

Galentine's card, £3.95, Amazon

For all the Friends fans out there.

Glossybox gift, from £16.95, Glossybox

A beauty box full of treats will always be well-received! Glossybox will do all the hard work for you - simply choose your subscription and wait for the gushing thank you texts to arrive.

Manifest by Roxie Nafousi, £7.49, Amazon

Get inspired with this Manifesting book that gives seven steps to living your best life.

Bae nameplate necklace, £34.99, H.Samuel

Your bae will love this bae necklace.

The LookFantastic Beauty Box Valentine's Day Edtition, £55, LookFantastic

Send her flowers in your own way with the LookFantastic Beauty Box Valentine's Day edition. You'll definitely earn best friend brownie points. Inside you'll find so many fab treats! From pillow sprays to blushers, there’s something for every love story in this exclusive box. Plus with every box receive a £40 off voucher to spend on LELO products for a little bit of extra self-lovin’.

Amore embroidered denim jacket, £215, Sofia Marino

Designer Sofia Marino has designed the Amore jacket and it can be personalised. The embroidery is inspired by Greek and Roman mythology and renaissance art, and the red hearts represent Cupid, the ancient Roman god of love, and the colour red traditionally represents good luck and fortune.The Amore design has a little under sixty-two thousand stitches and takes two hours to embroider, featuring intricate fine gold thread needle work.

Frederic Malle Portrait of a Lady hand cream, £50, NET-A-PORTER

If your best friend's favourite perfume is Frederic Malle's Portrait of a Lady (and it's a cult classic for a reason!), you'll be excited to learn that the luxe brand has launched a hand cream featuring the same scent. Divine!

Ring, £49, Missoma

If they're a royal fan, they'll love Missoma's 'gold interstellar ring' as worn by Duchess Meghan.

Letters to my friend, £9.89, Amazon

You'll touch their heart with this sweet notebook of personal letters. Each letter is printed with a unique prompt like: "I knew we would be friends when..." And: "From you, I learned the importance of..."

Jo Malone London Wild Roses Soap, £16, Jo Malone London

This soap is a lovely gift from Jo Malone London for Valentine's Day. With a blend of seven of the world's most exquisite roses, along with crushed violet leaves and a hint of lemon, it unfolds like a bouquet of freshly cut flowers. What's more, it's wrapped in a unique design created by renowned British artist Michael Angove.

Galentine's card, from 99p, Moonpig

There's plenty of sweet options on Moonpig if you want to make a personalised card - and they can even be sent online if you're running out of time...

She Speaks book, £7.99, Oliver Bonas

Another beautiful book with words to inspire, this collection contains famous speeches from the likes of Boudica to Greta Thunberg, Chimamanda Adichie and Malala Yousafzai.

