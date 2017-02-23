You won’t believe how much Jade Thirwall’s Brits dress cost!

Little Mix had an incredible night at the Brits, winning the Best British Single award for their song Shout Out To My Ex. And the girls all looked amazing, rocking showstopping individual looks as they took to the stage to collect their award. Perrie rocked a very daring dress totally split down the side, while Leigh-Anne had her very own Britney moment in all-denim and Jesy went for biker chic in a leather maxi dress… But it’s Jade’s outfit that we really need to discuss.

The girls all looked amazing in individual looks

The singer was shimmering in a silver, slinky satin wrap dress with a low neckline and thigh high split. And while you’d be forgiven for thinking the dress was designer, it’s actually from the high street and very affordable. We tracked down the dress and you can buy it too – for £15! That’s less than a Pret lunch – for Jade’s Brits dress! It’s from Rare London and we reckon it’s going to sell out soon so if you want it, act fast!

Jade looked stunning in the slinky satin number

It was touching to see the girls so overjoyed after winning the award, with Leigh-Anne holding back tears as she took to the stage. Jade cheekily thanked all of their ex-boyfriends for helping with their success as they accepted the award.

"Thank you very much," she said. "We didn't think we were going to get it, we were just sitting chin-wagging."

The dress is in the sale at Rare London for £15

She continued: "We'd like to thank our team. The label, Sony, Simon, our management…and us girls because if it wasn't for our friendship, we wouldn't still be going. And lastly, cheers for our exes for helping us to make an amazing song. This is for you lads!"