Holly Willoughby looks berry nice in high-street outfit, from £12.99! This Morning star stuns in latest Instagram snap

Holly Willoughby made a festive style statement on Thursday's episode of This Morning. The TV star wowed in a £149 cranberry coloured skirt from luxury mid-range store Ted Baker, which she teamed with a close-fitting complimentary burgundy roll neck jumper, which retails at just £12.99 from Stradivarius. The overall outfit is bang on-trend this season, with berry hues of all kinds dominating the stores this autumn. Holly, 36, completed her outfit with a pair of nude high heel shoes from Office, and chose to brave the cold, opting for bare legs rather than tights.

Give us a twirl! Holly looks incredible in cranberry skirt

The statement skirt is made in a flattering length that falls below the knees, and comes with an elasticated high-waist-band. The lustrous metallic finish picks up the light and would be perfect for both the daytime and the night, when it could be teamed with statement jewellery and sparkly heels. The overall outfit proved a great fit on Holly, skimming her lean frame, and flaring out over her hips. Posting a picture of her look on Instagram, she gave an animated twirl for the camera, to show off the skirt to its fullest extent.

Holly's skirt is £149 from Ted Baker

Al items are still in stock online, meaning Holly's fans can purchase this outfit straight away. However, many of the items that she features on her Instagram account sell-out at speed, so you'd better be quick! Holly's famous icy blonde locks were styled immaculately as always, teased up into a high ponytail.

The bargain roll-neck is by Stradivarius and priced at £12.99!

The TV presenter has had a busy week, including a high-profile appearance at the British Fashion Awards on Monday, where she shunned legions of fashion designers and choose to wear a beautiful tailored jumpsuit by British department store House of Fraser.

