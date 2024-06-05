Cat Deeley is making a case for yellow jeans this summer - 3 pairs I'm seriously considering

Since joining This Morning, Cat Deeley has proved time and time again that she has the wardrobe of dreams. From her form-fitting skirts to her timeless blouses, the presenter has been nailing the effortless summer looks, and her new yellow jeans are guaranteed to be a hit.

Cat, 47, looked better than ever on Wednesday wearing a pair of Isabel Marant buttermilk yellow jeans with a slim leg and a cropped fit. The star completed the feminine ensemble with a Mint Velvet sheer ruffle blouse, and strappy sandals, accessorising perfectly as always with a Mint Velvet gold bangle bracelet and a pair of hoop earrings to match.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat teamed her yellow jeans with a Mint Velvet sheer blouse

Yellow is one of the hottest colours on the high street every summer, and this year we're seeing a rise in buttermilk yellow – a soft shade that pairs well with whites, pinks, and nudes. The cropped fit of Cat's jeans is ideal for the warmer weather, and I'd team the flattering style with blouses, strapless bodysuits, and lightweight knitwear to create a stylish daywear outfit.

While Cat's designer jeans are out of stock, other retailers are dropping similar options on the high street right now, and I've picked out the pairs that are worth shopping to elevate your summer wardrobe.