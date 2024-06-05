Cat Deeley is making a case for yellow jeans this summer - 3 pairs I'm seriously considering

Since joining This Morning, Cat Deeley has proved time and time again that she has the wardrobe of dreams. From her form-fitting skirts to her timeless blouses, the presenter has been nailing the effortless summer looks, and her new yellow jeans are guaranteed to be a hit.
Yellow is one of the hottest colours on the high street every summer, and this year we're seeing a rise in buttermilk yellow – a soft shade that pairs well with whites, pinks, and nudes. The cropped fit of Cat's jeans is ideal for the warmer weather, and I'd team the flattering style with blouses, strapless bodysuits, and lightweight knitwear to create a stylish daywear outfit.
While Cat's designer jeans are out of stock, other retailers are dropping similar options on the high street right now, and I've picked out the pairs that are worth shopping to elevate your summer wardrobe.
M&S Mom High Waisted Tapered Ankle Grazer Jeans
M&S Yellow Jeans
Sizes: 6-24
Colours: Available in yellow, green, neutral
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
M&S's yellow mom jeans feature a high-waisted fit with added stretch for comfort. Cut to a flattering tapered fit and finished with an ankle-grazing length, the pastel style will be a staple in your summer wardrobe, and I recommend opting for an oversized white T-shirt and trainers to complete the look.
Boden High Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
John Lewis Yellow Jeans
Sizes: W27/L32 - W32/L32
Shipping: £4.50 and free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Boden's mustard yellow denim jeans give a retro feel with the wide-leg fit, and the waist-enhancing appearance would pair perfectly with a cropped cardigan and chunky dad sandals.
ASOS Selected Femme Lifa Straight Leg Jeans
ASOS Yellow Jeans
Sizes: W25-W30
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
ASOS's pastel yellow jeans are fitted around the waist and the thigh, complete with a straight leg and ankle-grazing cut. The versatile style would look lovely paired with white summery tops.
