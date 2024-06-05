Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cat Deeley is making a case for yellow jeans this summer - 3 pairs I'm seriously considering
Cat Deeley is making a case for yellow jeans this summer - 3 pairs I'm seriously considering

The This Morning presenter is leading the buttermilk yellow jeans trend…

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Sophie Bates
Commerce Writer
2 minutes ago
Since joining This Morning, Cat Deeley has proved time and time again that she has the wardrobe of dreams. From her form-fitting skirts to her timeless blouses, the presenter has been nailing the effortless summer looks, and her new yellow jeans are guaranteed to be a hit. 

Cat, 47, looked better than ever on Wednesday wearing a pair of Isabel Marant buttermilk yellow jeans with a slim leg and a cropped fit. The star completed the feminine ensemble with a Mint Velvet sheer ruffle blouse, and strappy sandals, accessorising perfectly as always with a Mint Velvet gold bangle bracelet and a pair of hoop earrings to match.

cat deeley in yellow jeans on this morning© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Cat teamed her yellow jeans with a Mint Velvet sheer blouse

Yellow is one of the hottest colours on the high street every summer, and this year we're seeing a rise in buttermilk yellow – a soft shade that pairs well with whites, pinks, and nudes. The cropped fit of Cat's jeans is ideal for the warmer weather, and I'd team the flattering style with blouses, strapless bodysuits, and lightweight knitwear to create a stylish daywear outfit. 

While Cat's designer jeans are out of stock, other retailers are dropping similar options on the high street right now, and I've picked out the pairs that are worth shopping to elevate your summer wardrobe. 

  • M&S Mom High Waisted Tapered Ankle Grazer Jeans

    marks and spencer yellow jeans © Marks & Spencer

    M&S Yellow Jeans

    Sizes: 6-24

    Colours: Available in yellow, green, neutral 

    Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend 

    Returns: Within 28 days 

    M&S's yellow mom jeans feature a high-waisted fit with added stretch for comfort. Cut to a flattering tapered fit and finished with an ankle-grazing length, the pastel style will be a staple in your summer wardrobe, and I recommend opting for an oversized white T-shirt and trainers to complete the look.

  • Boden High Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

    boden yellow jeans © Boden

    John Lewis Yellow Jeans

    Sizes: W27/L32 - W32/L32

    Shipping: £4.50 and free with a £50 spend 

    Returns: Within 30 days 

    Boden's mustard yellow denim jeans give a retro feel with the wide-leg fit, and the waist-enhancing appearance would pair perfectly with a cropped cardigan and chunky dad sandals.

  • ASOS Selected Femme Lifa Straight Leg Jeans

    asos yellow jeans © ASOS

    ASOS Yellow Jeans

    Sizes: W25-W30

    Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend 

    Returns: Within 28 days

    ASOS's pastel yellow jeans are fitted around the waist and the thigh, complete with a straight leg and ankle-grazing cut. The versatile style would look lovely paired with white summery tops.

