Laura Tobin stuns in bargain red high street jumpsuit Snap this one up quick!

There's nothing better to wake you up in the morning than a shot of bright colour, and Laura Tobin did just that on Monday when she appeared for her regular ITV slot wearing a gorgeous pillarbox red jumpsuit that can be picked up on the high street for a bargain price. The Good Morning Britain weather girl wore a gorgeous sleeveless Warehouse number that features a gathered neckline, wide-legged cropped trousers and a flattering belted waist, in a suits-all bright red shade. The versatile piece would work for both evening or day time, and is currently on sale online for a very reasonable £56.

The show's stylist Debbie Harper shared this snap on Instagram

Like all the Good Morning Britain women, the 35-year-old is styled by the show's head of wardrobe, Debbie Harper, who is known for her love of colourful, accessible high street pieces. She posted a snap of Laura wearing the eye-catching piece while looking gorgeous in a field of sunflowers in the early morning light, to her popular Instagram account Debbie Dresses. In the snap, Laura has her brunette hair styled in glossy waves and is wearing fresh, minimal makeup.

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has previously credited Debbie with helping her try new looks, and has opened up about her morning routine with the stylist. "She sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour, she makes sure we're all coordinated otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to," she told HELLO! "But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear.”

Laura recently gave birth to a daughter, Charlotte, who arrived three months early, and the experience has lead her to produce a range of cards specifically for sick and premature babies. Announcing the news last month, she said: "Our baby Charlotte was born extremely premature, three months early, and it was a very stressful time. Friends and family want to offer support but it's hard to know what to say and do, especially as we were in hospital with Charlotte every day."

