Rebecca Adlington swaps her swimwear for the most amazing Marks & Spencer skirt

Rebecca Adlington showed off her presenting skills on Friday morning – and her stylish wardrobe! Heading up the European Championships on BBC2, the Olympic swimmer wore a stunning outfit that came entirely from the high street. She wore a red top by Oasis, which had on-trend ruffled sleeves and the word 'Amour' printed on the front. She tucked the tee into the waistband of the most fabulous skirt which is from none other than Marks & Spencer! The £39.50 design is from the coveted M&S Collection range and features a navy blue hue, with white printed spots printed over the top. The hem has the opposite colourway – white with navy spots, and we love the pleated detail and midi length. The mother-of-one added nude high heel strappy sandals by Kurt Geiger and wore her long blonde hair loose with a milkmaid braid. Looking good Becky!
Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old shared a picture of her 'outfit of the day' with her followers, and wrote: "First day here at the @european.championships. I'll be on BBC2 from 9am covering the first heat session from the pool. Best of luck to all the athletes!" she wrote.
Rebecca's look was put together by stylist-to-the-stars Martine Alexander. The talented professional has a glowing CV full of famous clients and we love how she dresses them in readily available high-street gems. She documents her growing portfolio on her Instagram account where fans can get the lowdown on where their favourite celebs ensembles are from.
This week saw the arrival of the dotty jumpsuit of the moment – the navy blue delight that sold out in just 24 hours and created a huge frenzy online. Priced at £38.50, the all-in-one design has red detail sewn down the sides and features a smock waist, open back and ruched sleeves. Bloggers have been featuring it constantly and it’s been flying off-the-shelves since it was launched on 1 August.
