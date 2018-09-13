How Holly Willoughby's children inspired her new M&S job The This Morning host was named the new ambassador of Marks & Spencer on Monday

Holly Willoughby is a busy working mum, and while she is used to being in the spotlight, she is protective when it comes her family life. However, the This Morning host did confess that her children were the driving force behind her new job as Marks & Spencer's ambassador, revealing that they weren't surprised by the news the slightest. Speaking at the press day, which was attended by HELLO!, Holly said: "If you ask my kids what my favourite shop is, they'll say Marks & Spencer's – whether it's buying food or clothes, I love it. So it was a no brainer and the perfect partnership for me, really."

Holly Willoughby's three children inspired her M&S job

The doting mum added: "I have this thing where if I'm going to be taken away from my home life it has to be real believable and something I enjoy and this was all of those things. It's just been lovely to do it - super exciting." During the event, Holly also opened up about her much-loved style, and how her attitude has changed as she has got older and more confident. "I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things," she said.

Holly's high street style

While Holly is having a great year career-wise, her children always come first, and the 37-year-old opened up to HELLO! about her favourite job in the world – being a mum. "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum," she said. "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

The This Morning host is the new ambassador of Marks & Spencer

On balancing her hectic presenting career with her children, Holly added: "I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work, because I know a lot of people don’t feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

