Shoppers rejoice! It's been revealed that our capital city is finally getting its own centrally-located fashion outlet, Bicester Village-style. Londoners will no longer have to travel far to get their fix of designer discounts, since the new shopping spot will be located within The O2, in North Greenwich. Is this exciting, or dangerous? We'll let you decide. The ICON Outlet opened its doors on 20 October, with bucket-loads of premium brands setting up shop under the iconic tented roof.

The new outlet - aka fashion paradise - is only 15 minutes from central London, and in its own words 'is predicted to be the capital’s next premium shopping hub'. With the likes of Ted Baker, Kurt Geiger, Aspinal of London, Hobbs and Levi's on board, we're not surprised.

This is no small pop-up – the shopping centre will be a massive 210,000 square feet, and will also feature lifestyle and beauty brands such as The Body Shop, James Lakeland and The Cosmetics Company Store, where Estée Lauder-owned brands such as Jo Malone, MAC Cosmetics and Bobbi Brown discount their products to incredibly low prices.

London's new offering is arguably more family-friendly, too, since The 02 also offers a cinema – now being extended from 8 to 19 screens – and will be opening a new trampoline park, too. A day out at Bicester Village is undeniably a treat, but finishing off your shopping trip with popcorn and a rom-com? Unbeatable.

It's thought that more fashion brands will be added to the outlet as it grows – as the 20 October opening is just 'phase one' of the new venture. Shopping lists at the ready…