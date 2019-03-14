Keira Knightley glams up for The Aftermath screening and reveals a HUGE secret about Love Actually Keira rocked the neon trend in New York

We haven't seen much of actress Keira Knightley of late but the star stepped out on Wednesday for a screening of her new movie The Aftermath in New York looking sensational. Mum-of-one Keira wore the most stunning floor-length tulle dress, which was an unusual neon green shade – the colour of the season according to Vogue. The gown is by fashion great, Valentino, from the label's autumn/winter 2019 runway collection. The original catwalk look featured a sheer bodice on a braless model but Keira opted for a more demure look with a nude-coloured undergarment. The star accessorised with an elegant Chanel bracelet and chic diamond necklace.

We adore Keira's ethereal beauty look too – that striking bright pink lipstick, perfectly defined brows and a sweep of matching neon green eyeshadow pull the whole outfit together. The actress wore her hair in a cute wavy down look, parted in the centre.

MORE: The shocking truth about Kate Middleton's 'reworked' dress

As well as Keira's green dress – which, let's be frank, you either love or hate – the internet is also buzzing over her a story that she told Jimmy Fallon on America's Tonight Show. The Love Actually star revealed the real reason she wore a hat in that now infamous scene with Andrew Lincoln, where he declares his love for her.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shocks with a pair of shoes you just wouldn't expect

Keira explained: "I got the biggest zit of my life when we were shooting this scene. And this scene is the important one, isn’t it? It was like another head growing out of my head. They went in and they tried to hide it and they tried to light it, and there was nothing they could do, so the hat went on," Keira giggled.

Loading the player...

Wow, THAT is new information. It's totally changed the way we'll watch the movie now – we'll all be looking for her monster spot!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.