Royally-recognised designer Richard Quinn launches a second line with Debenhams

If you rewind back to February 2018, you may recall when the Queen shocked everyone by gracing the front row of Richard Quinn's SS18 show during London Fashion Week. Sat next to US Vogue editor Anna Wintour, it was quite an iconic moment in fashion history! The 92-year-old monarch made her debut appearance for a very special reason - to present the emerging designer with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Since then, the sought-after designer has gone from strength to strength and has just announced his second diffusion line with Debenhams. This ten-piece collection starts at an affordable £59 at the much-loved department store and if you have a wedding to go to this summer and want something very special, we suggest checking it out.

The Queen watching Richard Quinn's show in 2018

The London-born designer graduated from Central Saint Martins and his designs are known for their bold prints and seriously funky fabrics.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Richard explained what the award did for his career. "I think the long-term effect was just giving me a platform as a designer."

"You want people to see what you do and show people what you do. I think the worst thing you can do as a designer is spend time on something and not have that reach," he explained. “It was obviously a great moment to celebrate but now it’s a tool to use and actually get a message across."

Since then, Richard has seen his collection go from being stocked in 15 stores to 50 and also saw the most elite Hollywood A-listers embrace his designs.

Amal Clooney, Lady Gaga and Adwoa Aboah have worn his clothes and last year, so did Holly Willoughby, wowing viewers of This Morning in a bright pink skirt adorned with flowers by the designer.

