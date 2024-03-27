Stacey Solomon's new £32 bikini is already selling out and I'm a big fan of the high-waisted style

Stacey Solomon latest In The Style collection has dropped, and it's filled with gorgeous summer pieces to get you excited for your next holiday. The range has everything from striped maxi dresses to beach co-ords, but it's the flattering swimwear that caught my eye.

The Sort Your Life Out star has modelled a range of stylish bikinis and swimsuits that are available to pre-order, and several of them have already sold out in most sizes. My personal favourite though is Stacey's high-waisted striped two-piece.

Retailing at £32 when bought together, the bikini comes with a square neck striped bikini top with removable padding, with a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms featuring built-in power mesh and tummy control technology. The sizes range from 6-28, finished with a crinkle texture to round off the flattering appearance.

The two-piece is sold separately which is ideal if you like to mix and match your swimwear, although I personally prefer the appearance of a matching set. The crinkled swimwear is a trend that returns every year, and the monochrome style would look amazing paired with a black kaftan or a beach dress.

If you love the striped style, Marks & Spencer also has a similar bikini top and matching bottoms, with a wire plunge design and underwired cups.

Stacey has been working with In The Style since 2021, dropping several collections in collaboration with the brand since. The star took to Instagram Stories to model some of her newest pieces, with the caption: "When your husband is your biggest cheerleader. He made sure he was home for the swimwear shoot didn't he [laughing emoji]"

Another item that was a favourite amongst social media users following Stacey's unveiling of the range was the Knitted Sleeveless Midaxi Dress. The £38 summer dress featured a versatile crew neck with a side slit and a monochrome striped print. Perfect for everyday wear, I'd throw the staple style on with a pair of trainers and a leather jacket, opting for a pair of black sandals once the weather warms up for an effortless summer ensemble.

If you love any of the pieces from Stacey's collection you'll need to act fast, as plenty of the sizes have already sold out.