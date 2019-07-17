Poundland's £9 Gucci trainer dupes will blow your mind Save yourself £392!

There are trainers, and then there's Gucci trainers. Arguably the most popular casual style shoe, like ever, the 'Ace' style are white and have the brand's signature green and red stripe on the side. We particularly love the design that has a gold bumble bee embroidered on the surface. But, at around £400 a pop, our bank balances definitely don't love them as much as we do. Never fear though - we've found the best lookalike pair and they come straight from Poundland. Yep, you read that right! The cut-price brand has produced a near-on identical pair for just £9, as part of their fashion brand Pep & Co. They have the same signature stripe, and even the bumblebee too! We can't quite believe it. If you want these trainers in all their thrifty glory, hot-foot it Poundland ASAP, because once they're gone, they're gone.

£9, Poundland

Pep & Co has taken the high street market by storm, rivalling Primark for purse-friendly prices - and you can find out your nearest stockist if you head to the online site.

£445, Gucci @ Net-a-Porter

We love ourselves a designer dupe or two. Remember last month when Marks & Spencer dropped a stunning pair of leather sandals which looked very much like the iconic Hermes Oran mules? You know the pair - they have the easily recognisable stitched 'H' cutout across the front and come in a many colours, but the most popular with the fash-pack is the tan brown.

As stunning as they are, you won't get much change from £700. But M&S came out on top with its own version and they were dead ringers. Priced at just £25, they came in an array of shades, from gold, brown and white to green.

