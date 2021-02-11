Last chance to grab a bargain on warm coats and cosy jackets that will last 'til next winter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We’re all waiting for spring, but the cold weather isn’t done quite yet - as those of you who’ve been enjoying the snow know!

Temperatures are about to take a dive into the minus numbers at the weekend – eek – but if you don’t have a good winter coat or a suitable collection of cosy jumpers don’t despair, there are plenty you can pick up in the winter fashion sales.

MORE: The best loungewear sets to wear at home: The cool brands & high-street hits

RELATED: The best puffer jackets to keep you warm and on-trend this winter

Now’s the perfect time to give your winter wardrobe an update – since you can get some really cute items at a cut price, and once spring arrives you can pack it away and it’ll be good to bust out when the cold weather arrives again.

Keep scrolling for our top picks from M&S, ASOS and Gandys. If you’re not familiar with this travel-inspired fashion brand, it has an incredible back story - it was started by brothers Rob and Pal Gandy after they lost their parents in the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami. The duo are dedicated to doing good, by building kids' campuses and giving back to other underprivileged children around the world.

Black Storm coated winter bomber jacket, was £89.99 now £69.99, Gandys

Feather & down puffer (other colours available) was £49.50 now £30.99, M&S

Wool blend scarf (available in charcoal or black) was £109 now £54, AllSaints

Quilted coat in soft grey was £60 now £42, ASOS

Faux fur jacket (available in black, grey and beige), was £34.99 now £15, H&M

SHOP: H&M has launched the ultimate cosy lockdown dress and it’s a bargain at £19.99

RELATED: Amazon is selling a face mask with earmuffs for winter and we need it!

Mustard crew kneck cable sweater was £44.99 now £34.99, Gandys

Soft touch ribbed funnel kneck jumper was £30 now £20, M&S

Burgandy Fairaisle scarf, was £14.99 now £9.99, Gandys

Cable knit jumper (available in cream and pink), was £19.99 now £9, H&M

Running gilet, was £45 now £36, ASOS

SHOP: 10 gift ideas guaranteed to cheer up loved-ones in isolation

MORE: Things you can do to keep yourself busy

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.