Victoria Beckham's football fashion memory is really, really hilarious

Back in the day, Victoria Beckham was queen of the WAGs. Decked out in designer threads with big hair, bold shades and the pout of all pouts, her look was iconic and very of the time.

Now the Euros 2021 are finally here, the fashion designer showed off her famously funny side and shared a snap of her during the Euros 2004, in the height of WAG-dom. In the old photograph, she wore a red vest, teeny tiny hot pants and a head of blonde hair extensions and we just love her for it. Captioning the shot, she wrote: "On a hot sunny day in London today watching the football (well not really but @davidbeckham and the boys are. I wanted to contribute so thought I'd share…." Brilliant!

After all, Victoria famously said about the beautiful game: "I don’t know much about football. I know what a goal is, which is surely the main thing about football."

What a flashback, VB!

It's been a busy few days for the former Spice Girl - she unveiled her new Pride 2021 T-shirt on Wednesday – and it pays tribute to her time with the iconic girl band.

Victoria rocking her flares with her #Pride2021 T-shirt

Pairing the number with her trademark flares and her iconic 'Victory' sign, she wrote: "Obsessed with our #Pride2021 T-shirt! Shop now at victoriabeckham.com, 100% of proceeds go to @aktcharity, to continue funding the amazing work they do to combat LGBQT+ youth homelessness in the UK. I can’t wait to see you wearing yours, please tag me in your pictures! x VB".

Victoria teamed up with the rest her bandmates to create the T-shirt – said in a statement: "Pride to me is a celebration of being completely yourself and this year’s T-shirt is a reminder of that. The Spice Girls really championed accepting yourself and others, being kind, having fun and just living your best life."