Monica Vinader’s Boxing Day sale is incredible this year - best jewellery pieces that WILL sell out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Monica Vinader, the affordable jewellery brand that's loved by celebrities, has just dropped its highly-anticipated boxing day sale - and this year it’s better than ever!

Running from today until January 16, you can pick up various stunning jewellery pieces for up to 50% off, with additional flash sales throughout the month. As a favourite of models Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, as well as royal Duchesses Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Monica Vinader jewellery is the perfect gift to treat yourself to...

Monica Vinader boxing day sale: The best things to shop

Havana Friendship Bracelet, was £100 now £70, Monica Vinader

A great bracelet for layering, Meghan Markle is often seen wearing this to add a chic touch to a casual outfit.

Siren Small Stacking Ring, was £70 now £49, Monica Vinader

Available in gold, silver and rose gold, this aquamarine stackable ring is simple but classic.

Doina Baroque Pearl Earrings, was £170 now £102, Monica Vinader

Gigi Hadid is often seen wearing these exquisite gold and pearl interlinking drop earrings. They would be the best accessory for an event or to jazz up an evening look.

Siren Charm Anklet, was £80 now £56, Monica Vinader

Don’t forget about the anklet – an often overlooked jewellery accessory, this splendid addition to take with you into the spring and summer months.

Fiji Mini Hoop Earrings, was £95 now £66.50, Monica Vinader

No one rocks chunky gold hoop earrings quite like Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Steal her style by mixing and matching your metals for a laidback trendy aesthetic.

To see more deals, head to Monica Vinader now to place your order.